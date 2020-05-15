Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 15)

The weekend is here, and that means more time to spend on the couch streaming movies and TV shows. There really isn't much else to do right now, is there? Fortunately, all of the most popular streaming services around have new movies and shows coming over the course of the weekend, including some titles that were added on Friday, in order to keep everyone's watchlists full. If you need more to watch, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime, and Starz are coming to the rescue.

Netflix has a few original programs coming this weekend, but the biggest of its titles released this week actually came on Wednesday, with the debut of David Spade's new comedy, The Wrong Missy. Also arriving on Netflix this weekend is the final season of She-Ra and hit movies such as Public Enemies and District 9.

Disney+ will debut Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this weekend, along with a new episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, while Hulu is adding a ton of popular TV shows and the new original series, The Great. One of the most talked-about movies of 2019, Joker, is arriving on HBO on Saturday, May 16th.

If you're wondering what's new to streaming services this weekend, take a look at the complete list of arrivals below!