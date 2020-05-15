Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 15)
The weekend is here, and that means more time to spend on the couch streaming movies and TV shows. There really isn't much else to do right now, is there? Fortunately, all of the most popular streaming services around have new movies and shows coming over the course of the weekend, including some titles that were added on Friday, in order to keep everyone's watchlists full. If you need more to watch, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime, and Starz are coming to the rescue.
Netflix has a few original programs coming this weekend, but the biggest of its titles released this week actually came on Wednesday, with the debut of David Spade's new comedy, The Wrong Missy. Also arriving on Netflix this weekend is the final season of She-Ra and hit movies such as Public Enemies and District 9.
Disney+ will debut Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this weekend, along with a new episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, while Hulu is adding a ton of popular TV shows and the new original series, The Great. One of the most talked-about movies of 2019, Joker, is arriving on HBO on Saturday, May 16th.
If you're wondering what's new to streaming services this weekend, take a look at the complete list of arrivals below!
Netflix
MAY 15
Chichipatos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid -- NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MAY 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
MAY 17
Soul Surfer
Disney+
MAY 15
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Be Our Chef - "Worth Melting For"
Disney Family Sundays - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"
One Day at Disney - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Cast"
It's a Bug's Life with Bill Farmer - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs" (Series Premiere)
Hulu
MAY 15
The Great: Series Premiere
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14
Open Door: Complete Season 2
On the Market: Complete Season 1
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1
Handcrafted: Complete Season 1
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2
Drag Me: Complete Season 1
73 Questions: Complete Season 2
Community en Español: Complete Series
It's a Disaster (2012)
Amazon Prime Video
MAY 15
Seberg - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Last Narc: Season 1 - Amazon Original Series
MAY 17
Podlark: Season 5
Starz0comments
MAY 15
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
40 Guns To Apache Pass (1967)
All About Steve (2009)
A Million Little Pieces (2018)
Best Of The Best (1989)
Dead Ringers (1988)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2010)
Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1992)
Saving Flora (2018)
The Divide (2011)
The Meddler (2016)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Wave (2019)
We Own The Night (2007)
MAY 16
Deliver Us From Eva (2003)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
The Fourth Kind (2009)
The Limits Of Control (2009)
The Place Beyond The Pines (2012)
