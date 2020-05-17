Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 17)

Now that May's officially halfway through, the new content offerings from Netflix begin to grow more scarce. Luckily for those in dire need of new content, the stream is adding at least one thing every day this week, with the exception of Thursday. Better yet, this week's offerings are spread through a variety of genres, so there should be at least a little something for everyone this week, whether it comes in the form of a Netflix Original or licensed content.

The biggest thing of the week, is probably The Lovebirds, a the rom-com from Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae that was supposed to have a theatrical release at one point. Due to the coronavirus shutdowns and box office closures, Netflix picked up the distribution rights and the feature finally gets released this Friday, alongside another batch of episodes from Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series and Control Z.

For bingers looking for superhero content, the sixth season of The Flash races onto Netflix on Wednesday; that's not the only series from The CW either — on Saturday, the third season makes its way to the service. You can see everything coming to Netflix this week below: