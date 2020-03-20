Kumail Nanjiani Comedy The Lovebirds to Debut on Netflix After Being Pulled From Theaters

✖

The Lovebirds might be coming out sooner than thought. Originally set to debut at SXSW earlier this month, the Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae vehicle looks to be heading to Netflix for its release. After premiering at South By, The Lovebirds was initially going to be released theatrical on April 3rd but that was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Featuring the aforementioned comedians, the Michael Showalter flick is about a couple that finds themselves stuck in the middle of a murder mystery.

Produced in part by Paramount, it's not the first flick to hit Netflix from the ViacomCBS-owned studio. The studio had previously struck a deal for JJ Abram's The Cloverfield Paradox to be released as a Netflix Original. The Natalie Portman- starring Annihilation also went to Netflix in international markets while receiving a traditional theatrical release in the United States.

It's just the latest in moves by Hollywood companies as they work to get their projects out to the general public in a time where movie theaters are closed across the country. Just Friday afternoon, news surfaced that Sonic the Hedgehog and Bad Boys for Life will be hitting digital release much earlier than anticipated. That's not including flicks like Bloodshot or The Invisible Man from Sony and Universal, respectively.

As it stands now, it's unclear just how long theatres will be closed. In a statement from AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, it was revealed the country's biggest cinema chain expected to be closed anywhere from six to 12 weeks.

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres," Aron said in a statement. "Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

