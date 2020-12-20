Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 20)
Christmas week is finally here, as is the last full week of the month. While Netflix doesn't have all too much planned this week, it does have a pair of massive anchors in George Clooney's The Midnight Sky and Bridgerton. The Midnight Sky is a sci-fi thriller involving a scientist based in the arctic while Bridgerton serves as a period piece looking at siblings trying to find love.
Since Friday is Christmas, Netflix has set Saturday as the main dumping date for Netflix Original this week, releasing a group of family-oriented projects on December 26th including the third season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers, and a new Magic School Bus feature.
The licensed content is also light throughout the week, including a Rhys Nicholson stand-up special, Uma Thurman's The Con is On, and After We Collided. Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!
Tuesday, December 22
- After We Collided
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck*
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs*
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas
- Timmy Time, Season Two
Saturday, December 26
- Asphalt Burning*
- DNA*
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Season Three*
- Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season Three*
- the Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone*
*****0comments
*Denotes Netflix Original
What movies or shows have you been watching of late? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Cover photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Imagesprev