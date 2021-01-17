Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 17)

As we move into the second half of January, the list of new Netflix additions grows lighter. This week, in particular, is the lightest of the month in terms of new content being added to the service. Even though something new will be added to the service every day of the week (sans Sunday), only a few movies and shows each day will be added.

It's largely a Netflix Originals kind of week as well, with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season Two serving as an anchor. The sophomore outing of the Amblin hit is added to the surfaced on Friday, alongside five other Netflix Originals like The White Tiger and Busted! Season Three.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!