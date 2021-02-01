Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 31)
With the first of the month here this week, Netflix has another massive licensed content release on tap, including some of Leonardo DiCaprio's most beloved works. On Monday, February 1st, the streamer has a steady slate planned, including the addition of Inception and Shutter Island. Other licensed additions on the 1st include Beverly Hills Ninja and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, amongst others.
It also happens to be a sizable week for content on the Netflix Originals front, a group of releases anchored by the release of Malcolm & Marie this Friday. Other Netflix Originals set for release this week include the animated Kid Cosmic series and a sophomore season for Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.
Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!
Monday, February 1
- The Bank Job
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Inception
- Love Daily, Season One
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- My Dead Ex, Season One
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- The Patriot
- Rocks
- Shutter Island
- The Unsetting, Season One
- Zac and Mia, Season 1 and 2
- Zathura
Tuesday, February 2
- Kid Cosmic*
- Mighty Express, Season Two*
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season Two*
Friday, February 5
- Hache, Season Two*
- Invisible City*
- The Last Paradiso*
- Little Big Women*
- Malcolm & Marie*
- Space Sweepers*
- Strip Down, Rise Up*
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity*