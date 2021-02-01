Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 31)

With the first of the month here this week, Netflix has another massive licensed content release on tap, including some of Leonardo DiCaprio's most beloved works. On Monday, February 1st, the streamer has a steady slate planned, including the addition of Inception and Shutter Island. Other licensed additions on the 1st include Beverly Hills Ninja and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, amongst others.

It also happens to be a sizable week for content on the Netflix Originals front, a group of releases anchored by the release of Malcolm & Marie this Friday. Other Netflix Originals set for release this week include the animated Kid Cosmic series and a sophomore season for Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!