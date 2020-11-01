Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 1)

The calendar has officially flipped to November, and spooky season is now an afterthought until next fall. Before the snow begins to fall in earnest in some places around the country, Netflix is taking the chance to catch up with some major licensed content dumps this week, adding the likes of A Clockwork Orange, Casper, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop on Sunday.

Those three flicks are just a few of the licensed properties added to the service as of Sunday morning. Some other standouts include Easy A, Ocean's Eleven, Platoon, and The Indian in the Cupboard.

As the week progresses, a few Christmas movies will begin to surface, including the addition of A Christmas Catch and Christmas With a Prince on Wednesday. Rounding out the week is three Netflix Originals on Friday, including Citation, Country Ever After, and The Endless Trench.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week.