Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 29)
Just like that, November is nearly done and before you know it, Christmas will be right around the corner. With the first of December coming this week, it's Netflix's biggest time of the month on a licensed content front, and with original programming as well. On December 1st, the streamer has its traditional licensed content dump from outside studios and distributors, which features additions like the Jurassic Park trilogy, Steven Spielberg's ET, and Adam Sandler's Little Nicky.
Then comes an onslaught of Christmas-themed movies and shows under the Netflix Originals umbrella, including a Captain Underpants holiday special, a special holiday-themed season of The Great British Baking Show, and Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas.
Monday, November 30
- Finding Agnes*
- A Love So Beautiful
- Rust Creek
- The 2nd
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Tuesday, December 1
- 3 Days to Kill
- 50 First Dates
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
- Angela's Christmas Wish*
- Angels & Demons
- Are You The One, Season One and Two
- Chef
- The Da Vinci Code
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Effie Gray
- Gormiti, Season One
- The Happytime Murders
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us*
- Ink Master, Seasons One and Two
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Little Nicky
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Monster House
- Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show*
- Peppermint
- Quigley Down Under
- Runaway Bride
- Super Wings, Season Three
- Stargate SG-1, Seasons One through Ten
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season Two
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
- Why Did I Get Married?
Wednesday, December 2
- Alien Worlds*
- Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic*
- Fierce*
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical*
Thursday, December 3
- Break*
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday*
- Just Another Christmas*
Friday, December 4
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag*
- Big Mouth, Season Four*
- Bombay Rose
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas*
- Christmas Crossfire*
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season Three*
- Kings of Joburg, Season One
- Leyla Everlasting*
- MANK*
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series, Part Three*
- Selena: The Series*
Saturday, December 5
- Detention*
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas*
* Denotes Netflix Original
* Denotes Netflix Original