Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 29)

Just like that, November is nearly done and before you know it, Christmas will be right around the corner. With the first of December coming this week, it's Netflix's biggest time of the month on a licensed content front, and with original programming as well. On December 1st, the streamer has its traditional licensed content dump from outside studios and distributors, which features additions like the Jurassic Park trilogy, Steven Spielberg's ET, and Adam Sandler's Little Nicky.

Then comes an onslaught of Christmas-themed movies and shows under the Netflix Originals umbrella, including a Captain Underpants holiday special, a special holiday-themed season of The Great British Baking Show, and Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week.