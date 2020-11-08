Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 8)

One week of November has come to pass, and we're that much closer to the holidays. With Halloween entirely in the rearview, Netflix is focusing on slowly rolling out its Christmas content, including a pair of movies this week for the season. On Tuesday, the streamer will release Dash & Lily, a Christmas-set romcom starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

Fast forward to Friday and Netflix will release the highly anticipated Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story. Featuring a star-studded cast including Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Mciahel Key, and Phylicia Rashad amongst others, David Talbert's flick features a magic-enhanced toymaker looking to change the lives of he and his family.

Outside of original content, the platform is also adding the latest season of American Horror Story — AHS: 1984 — on Friday. The series of episodes inspired by slasher flickers of the era features the returns of AHS mainstays like Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, LEslie Grossman, Leslie Jordan, Lily Rabe, Dylan McDermott, and Finn Wittrock.

