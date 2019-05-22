Sci-Fi Movie Poster Includes a Decapitated Donald Trump Head in Make America Great Again Hat

A movie poster debuted at the Cannes film festival that is turning some heads and taking others straight off. The poster for When Women Rule the World is styled after classic sci-fi B-movies. In the background is a desolate wasteland. In the foreground is a scantil clad woman holding two decapitated heads. One of those heads has a red “Make America Great Again” cap atop it. Some feel it bears a resemblance to President Donald J. Trump. The woman is Maria Putin, played by Anna Hera, who is said to be inspired by first lady Melania Trump. The tagline reads, “Meet the First Lady of the Future with her Heads of State,”

The film comes from Sheldon Silverstein, the producer of such films as The Erotic Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, The Pumpkin Karver, and Hazard Jack. When Women Rule the World is his directorial debut. Silverstein tells The Hollywood Reporter that, despite the B-movie pastiche of a poster, When Women Rule the World is a high-concept sci-fi film dealing with sociopolitical themes. The plot, according to Silverstein, is “Donald Trump gets in a fight with Putin over who has the biggest penis, and he pushes a button that starts World War III. … It’s kind of crazy.” The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

“Reality-show mogul Michael Bray and his Russian fiancé, Maria Putin—along with Susan Tolby, Michael’s tough associate producer, and Jon Dawson, brilliant nerd and social media guru—are driving to Las Vegas to begin production of their latest TV series, Showgirl Wars. They blunder into a time vortex and are transmitted to the future, 2121 A.D, after Trump has pushed the button, and World War Three and climate change have decimated life on earth.

The few women who have survived have completely separated from men, blaming them for all the destruction. The women live together in a women’s village lead by Auriana and protected by women warriors. The men live out in the desert.

What will happen when two couples from the present become entwined with man-hating Amazons and woman-hating men from the future?

Can they teach these new world women and men the value of love?

Can they make it back to the present in time to warn people about the future that could be?

When Women Rule the World answers these questions and provokes new ones.”

