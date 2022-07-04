Where to Stream All Four American Pie Movies

With the Monday being the Fourth of July, for many it means that this weekend is a longer than normal one. That in turn means an opportunity to sit down and watch some favorite movie franchises, among them the iconic, raunchy coming-of-age comedy franchise, American Pie. All four films in the series are now streaming in one location. As of July 1st, American Pie, American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion are all available on Peacock. You can check out the descriptions of all four films below.

American Pie (1999) is "a riotous and raunchy exploration of the most eagerly anticipated — and most humiliating — rite of adulthood, known as losing one's virginity. In this hilarious lesson in life, love, and libido, a group of friends, fed up with their well-deserved reputations as sexual no-hitters, decided to take action." The film stars Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, and more.

In American Pie 2 (2001), "after a year apart — attending different schools, meeting different people — the guys rent a beach house and vow to make this the best summer ever. As it turns out, whether that will happen or not has a lot to do with the girls. Between the wild parties, outrageous revelations and yes, a trip to band camp, they discover that times change, and people change, but in the end, it's all about sticking together."

In American Wedding (2003), "even though Jim (Jason Biggs) and Michelle (Alyson Hannigan) have been dating for several years, she's still surprised when he proposes to her in their favorite restaurant. After she happily agrees, Jim asks his best friends, Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas) and Paul (Eddie Kay Thomas) to help him make sure the wedding goes as smoothly as possible. As the big day approaches, trouble arises when the trio learns their hard-partying friend, Stifler (Seann William Scott), is in town."

American Reunion (2012) is described "In the summer of 1999 four small-town Michigan boys began a quest to lose their virginity. In the ensuing years, Jim (Jason Biggs) has married Michelle (Alyson Hannigan), though Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas) has left Vicky (Tara Reid). Oz (Chris Klein) has grown apart from Heather (Mena Suvari), but Finch still has the hots for Stiffler's (Seann William Scott) mom (Jennifer Coolidge). These lifelong friends have come home to reminisce about -- and become inspired by -- their former teen selves."

In addition to the American Pie film series, you can check out a full lineup of films and TV shows that are coming to Peacock and other streaming platforms in July here.

