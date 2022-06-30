Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on July 1, 2022

Friday represents the start of July, and that means the lineups of most major streaming services are going to look a lot different overnight. The start of a new month is often when streaming services add the bulk of their new arrivals, giving subscribers plenty of new options to enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon's Prime Video are all adding new titles to their streaming rosters on Friday, kicking off the month in style. The biggest arrival on July 1st comes in the form of Stranger Things. Netflix released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 back in May, but that wasn't the entire season. There are still two episodes remaining in the hit show's penultimate season, totaling around four hours in length. July 1st is also a big day for film franchises, as several streamers are adding entire franchises to their rosters as the same time. Peacock is adding the complete John Wick, Harry Potter, Tremors, and American Pie franchises on Friday. Meanwhile, Paramount+ is set to add all three Beverly Hills Cop films, while HBO Max adds the first three Spy Kids movies and Hulu brings in every installment in The Expendables series. You can check out the full lineup of July 1st streaming additions below!

Netflix Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Disney+ 50 Shades of Sharks

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World's Biggest Tiger Shark?

World's Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere

HBO Max A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World's End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

Hulu THE PRINCESS (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 HOURS (2010)

ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999)

BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986)

BILLBOARD DAD (1999)

BLACK KNIGHT (2001)

BOGUS (1996)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)

BRIDE WARS (2009)

CADILLAC RECORDS (2008)

CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013)

CONTRABAND (2012)

DEATH RACE (2008)

THE DESCENDANTS (2011)

THE EXPENDABLES (2010)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)

FIRST KNIGHT (1995)

GHOST RIDER (2007)

GODSEND (2004)

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017)

HEIST (2001)

HYSTERIA (2012)

INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)

INSIDIOUS (2011)

JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012)

JOY RIDE (2001)

JUMANJI (1995)

KNOCK KNOCK (2015)

KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005)

THE LAST CIRCUS (2010)

THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013)

LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE (2010)

THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004)

THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON'S MINES (2006)

THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008)

LITTLE RICHARD (2000)

MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)

THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997)

MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN (1994)

MILK (2008)

MONEY TRAIN (1995)

NIM'S ISLAND (2008)

PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999)

POSEIDON (2006)

POST GRAD (2009)

QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016)

RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008)

RADIO (2003)

THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998)

SCHOOL DAZE (1988)

SEXY BEAST (1999)

THE SITTER (2010)

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018)

STEP UP (2006)

STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008)

STEP UP 3D (2010)

SWITCHING GOALS (1999)

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)

TAXI (1998)

TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012)

THE TOURIST (2010)

URBAN LEGEND (1998)

URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000)

URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005)

THE WATCH (2012)

THE WAVE (2015)

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993)

WORKING GIRL (1988)

Paramount+ 16-Love

52 Pick-Up

A Feral World

A Night At The Roxbury

A Very Brady Sequel

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

All Roads to Pearla

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze

An Unfinished Life

As Long As We Both Shall Live

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken the Shadowman

Bebe's Kids

Betrayed

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bluejay

Body of Evidence

Broadway Danny Rose

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Carrie

Changeland

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web 2

Chasing Molly

Clue

Clueless

Coffy

Come on In

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts

Cruiser

Dark Blue

Dave Made a Maze

DC Noir

Dead Ringer

Deep

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

Eve's Bayou

Event Horizon

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Flesh and Bone

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky

Futureworld

Gandhi

Ghost

Gino's Wife

Gladiator

Hot Dog

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Wild

Iris Warriors

Jamie Marks is Dead

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Knight and Day

Leaving Las Vegas

Lincoln

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust for Love

Major League

Mandela

Midnight In Paris

Mississippi Burning

Moments in Spacetime

Mystic Pizza

No Way to Live

Orphan

Party With Me

Pet Sematary

Play the Game

Pretty Ugly People

Racing with the Moon

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Seabiscuit

Serpico

Shanghai Noon

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Slash

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Soapdish

Star Trek

Stay

Stuff

Swiped

The Arbors

The Back-up Plan

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cookout

The Duchess

The Four Feathers

The Honor Farm

The Hunted

The Italian Job

The Last Samurai

The Machinist

The Mask of Zorro

The Mongolian Connection

The Outsider

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Posthuman Project

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Throw Momma From The Train

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tucked

We Love You Sally Carmichael

We Take the Low Road

When Icarus Fell

Peacock Armageddon, 1998

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Reunion, 2012

American Wedding, 2003

Antz, 1998

Away We Go, 2009

The Bad Guys, 2022

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Big Wedding, 2013

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Valentine, 2011

Born On The Fourth of July, 1989

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Bulletproof, 1996

Cast Away, 2000

The Change-Up, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crimson Tide, 1995

Date Night, 2010

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 2005*

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Just Go With It, 2011

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Fockers, 2010

Looper, 2012

Lucy, 2014

Major Payne, 1995

Marley & Me, 2008

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Mystery Men, 1999

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

The Other Guys, 2010

Robots, 2005

The Rock, 1996

Role Models, 2008

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

A Simple Favor, 2018

Sisters, 2015

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Skulls, 2000

Stick It, 2006

Trainwreck, 2015

Tremors, 1990

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018

Tremors II, 1996

Unbreakable, 2000

What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992

You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008

American Greed, Season 14

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Shrink, Season 1

Snapped, 19-23

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio

Tour de France – Stage 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext