Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on July 1, 2022
Friday represents the start of July, and that means the lineups of most major streaming services are going to look a lot different overnight. The start of a new month is often when streaming services add the bulk of their new arrivals, giving subscribers plenty of new options to enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon's Prime Video are all adding new titles to their streaming rosters on Friday, kicking off the month in style.
The biggest arrival on July 1st comes in the form of Stranger Things. Netflix released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 back in May, but that wasn't the entire season. There are still two episodes remaining in the hit show's penultimate season, totaling around four hours in length.
July 1st is also a big day for film franchises, as several streamers are adding entire franchises to their rosters as the same time. Peacock is adding the complete John Wick, Harry Potter, Tremors, and American Pie franchises on Friday. Meanwhile, Paramount+ is set to add all three Beverly Hills Cop films, while HBO Max adds the first three Spy Kids movies and Hulu brings in every installment in The Expendables series.
You can check out the full lineup of July 1st streaming additions below!
Netflix
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
Disney+
50 Shades of Sharks
The Birth of Big Air
The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying the Badger
World's Biggest Tiger Shark?
World's Biggest Great White?
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere
HBO Max
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
Hulu
THE PRINCESS (2022)
Are You The One?: Complete Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Feud: Complete Season 1
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 9
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
The Challenge: Complete Season 34
127 HOURS (2010)
ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999)
BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986)
BILLBOARD DAD (1999)
BLACK KNIGHT (2001)
BOGUS (1996)
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)
BRIDE WARS (2009)
CADILLAC RECORDS (2008)
CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013)
CONTRABAND (2012)
DEATH RACE (2008)
THE DESCENDANTS (2011)
THE EXPENDABLES (2010)
THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)
THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)
FIRST KNIGHT (1995)
GHOST RIDER (2007)
GODSEND (2004)
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017)
HEIST (2001)
HYSTERIA (2012)
INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)
INSIDIOUS (2011)
JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012)
JOY RIDE (2001)
JUMANJI (1995)
KNOCK KNOCK (2015)
KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005)
THE LAST CIRCUS (2010)
THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013)
LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE (2010)
THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004)
THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON'S MINES (2006)
THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008)
LITTLE RICHARD (2000)
MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)
THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997)
MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN (1994)
MILK (2008)
MONEY TRAIN (1995)
NIM'S ISLAND (2008)
PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999)
POSEIDON (2006)
POST GRAD (2009)
QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016)
RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008)
RADIO (2003)
THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998)
SCHOOL DAZE (1988)
SEXY BEAST (1999)
THE SITTER (2010)
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018)
STEP UP (2006)
STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008)
STEP UP 3D (2010)
SWITCHING GOALS (1999)
TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)
TAXI (1998)
TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010)
THAT'S MY BOY (2012)
THE TOURIST (2010)
URBAN LEGEND (1998)
URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000)
URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005)
THE WATCH (2012)
THE WAVE (2015)
WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993)
WORKING GIRL (1988)
Paramount+
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Night At The Roxbury
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Unfinished Life
As Long As We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Bebe's Kids
Betrayed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bluejay
Body of Evidence
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Carrie
Changeland
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Chasing Molly
Clue
Clueless
Coffy
Come on In
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringer
Deep
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Eve's Bayou
Event Horizon
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gandhi
Ghost
Gino's Wife
Gladiator
Hot Dog
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Wild
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks is Dead
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Knight and Day
Leaving Las Vegas
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Major League
Mandela
Midnight In Paris
Mississippi Burning
Moments in Spacetime
Mystic Pizza
No Way to Live
Orphan
Party With Me
Pet Sematary
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Seabiscuit
Serpico
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Slash
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soapdish
Star Trek
Stay
Stuff
Swiped
The Arbors
The Back-up Plan
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cookout
The Duchess
The Four Feathers
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Last Samurai
The Machinist
The Mask of Zorro
The Mongolian Connection
The Outsider
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Throw Momma From The Train
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tucked
We Love You Sally Carmichael
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
Peacock
Armageddon, 1998
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Reunion, 2012
American Wedding, 2003
Antz, 1998
Away We Go, 2009
The Bad Guys, 2022
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Big Wedding, 2013
Blue Crush, 2002
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Valentine, 2011
Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bring It On Again, 2004
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Bulletproof, 1996
Cast Away, 2000
The Change-Up, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crimson Tide, 1995
Date Night, 2010
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 2005*
For Love of the Game, 1999
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
He's Just Not That Into You, 2009
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Just Go With It, 2011
Liar, Liar, 1997
Little Fockers, 2010
Looper, 2012
Lucy, 2014
Major Payne, 1995
Marley & Me, 2008
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Mystery Men, 1999
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
The Other Guys, 2010
Robots, 2005
The Rock, 1996
Role Models, 2008
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
A Simple Favor, 2018
Sisters, 2015
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Skulls, 2000
Stick It, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
Tremors II, 1996
Unbreakable, 2000
What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992
You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008
American Greed, Season 14
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Shrink, Season 1
Snapped, 19-23
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18
IndyCar – Mid-Ohio
Tour de France – Stage 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Prime Video
16-Love (2012)
1UP (2022)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Feral World (2020)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Adventure Boyz (2020)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Ali (2001)
All Roads to Pearla (2019)
As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)
Attack of the Unknown (2020)
Awaken The Shadowman (2017)
Barry Munday (2010)
Betrayed (1988)
Blown Away (1994)
Blue Jay (2016)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Call of the Wolf (2017)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Changeland (2019)
Chasing Molly (2019)
Clueless (1995)
Coffy (1973)
Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
Coyotaje (2019)
Criminal Law (1988)
Cruel Hearts (2020)
Cruiser (2020)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Waters (2019)
Dave Made A Maze (2017)
DC Noir (2019)
Dead Ringers (1988)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Easy Does It (2020)
Europa Report (2013)
Eye Of The Needle (1981)
Four Feathers (2002)
Forev (2014)
French Postcards (1979)
Frisky (2015)
Futureworld (1976)
Gino's Wife (2016)
Gladiator (2000)
Good Neighbors (2011)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
High-Rise (2016)
Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)
Hot Dog...The Movie (1984)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
In Action (2021)
Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Into the Blue (2005)
Iris Warriors (2022)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Kiltro (2006)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Loves Spell (2020)
Lust For Love (2014)
Mandela (1997)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Moments in Spacetime (2001)
No Way to Live (2017)
Party With Me (2021)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pieces of April (2003)
Play the Game (2009)
Pretty Ugly People (2008)
Racing With The Moon (1984)
Raging Bull (1980)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Runner (2018)
Say Your Prayers (2021)
Slash (2016)
Son of God (2014)
Speed (1994)
Stay (2021)
Stuff (2017)
Sunset Song (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Switchback (1997)
The Arbors (2020)
The Fighter (2010)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
The General's Daughter (1999)
The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
The Honor Farm (2017)
The Hunted (2003)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Mongolian Connection (2019)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Posthuman Project (2014)
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
The Republic of Two (2014)
The Rest of Us (2020)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Time Machine (2002)
Tucked (2018)
Unicorn City (2012)
Venus and Serena (2012)
Virtuosity (1995)
Wargames (1983)
We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)
We Take The Low Road (2020)
When Icarus Fell (2018)
Yentl (1984)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)
The Terminal List (2022)
Very Cavallari (2018)