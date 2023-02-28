All Six Rocky Movies Streaming Free for Creed 3

The Rocky saga is hitting Pluto TV. Coinciding with Creed III's release in theaters, the leading free streaming television service will launch Pluto TV Rocky: an all-new, limited-run channel featuring the six-movie Rocky Collection. Starting March 1st, Sylvester Stallone's Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006) will stream on the channel for free 24/7. Below, read on to find out where to stream the Rocky movies and where to watch Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) online.

Creed III is a title match between heavyweights Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors). The Jordan-directed trilogy capper is the ninth movie overall in the Rocky saga, but Stallone's retired champion boxer-turned-trainer Rocky Balboa is sitting this round out. Read ComicBook's spoiler-free review here.

(Photo: Pluto TV)

Where to Watch the Rocky Movies for Free



All six Rocky movies are streaming for free on Pluto TV when the Pluto TV Rocky channel launches March 1st. The service, which offers over 250 channels of free TV and 1000's of on-demand movies and TV shows, doesn't require a log-in or subscription. Just visit Pluto TV and start watching.

Pluto TV can be accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. You can watch online at pluto.tv or download Pluto TV for free on Amazon FireStick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xfinity, Xbox consoles, and Playstation consoles. Pluto TV apps are available for Android and Apple iOS devices.

Where to Stream the Rocky Movies



Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa are currently streaming on Paramount+. To watch anytime, active subscribers will need the Paramount+ Essential plan ($4.99/month) or the ad-free Paramount+ Premium plan ($9.99/month). (Also available are the Essential with SHOWTIME bundle or the Premium with SHOWTIME bundle, both priced at $11.99/month.) You can try Paramount+ for free here and get Paramount+ at paramountplus.com or download the Paramount+ app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku.

The first five Rocky movies (Rocky — Rocky V) are streaming on Netflix, but the sixth film, Rocky Balboa, is not currently offered on that service. The complete Rocky saga (Rocky — Rocky Balboa) is also available to stream on MGM+.

Where Can I Watch Creed and Creed II?



Creed and Creed II are currently streaming on DirecTV, Sling TV, and the TNT and TBS apps. Both films are available as a $3.99 digital rental on Amazon, Apple TV+, the Google and Microsoft stores, Vudu, and YouTube.