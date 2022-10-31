Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and CSI: New York.



Below, read on to see what you can stream for free on Pluto TV and how to watch episodes of CBS shows on-demand and on Pluto TV channels.

New Pluto TV Channels 2022

The following Pluto TV original channels will launch throughout November and December:

Frasier (Sitcom Legends)

(Sitcom Legends) Cheers (Sitcom Legends)

(Sitcom Legends) Star Trek: The Original Series (Star Trek channel)

(Star Trek channel) Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (More Star Trek channel)

(More Star Trek channel) Have Gun – Will Travel (Westerns TV channel)

(Westerns TV channel) The Wild Wild West (Westerns TV channel)

(Westerns TV channel) Petticoat Junction (Classic TV Comedy channel)



New Pluto TV Shows 2022



New seasons and new series coming to Pluto TV On-Demand by the end of 2022 include:

The Andy Griffith Show

Becker

Beverly Hillbillies

Beverly Hills 90210

Brady Bunch

Charmed

Criminal Minds

CSI: Miami

CSI: New York

Diagnosis Murder

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

Everybody Hates Chris

Family Ties

Flashpoint

The Fugitive

Girlfriends

Gunsmoke

Half & Half

Have Gun Will Travel

Hawaii Five-O

Hot Bench

JAG

Laverne & Shirley

The Love Boat

MacGyver

Man With A Plan

Matlock

Mission Impossible

Moesha

Mork & Mindy

Numbers

The Odd Couple

One On One

The Parkers

Perry Mason

Petticoat Junction

Pink Collar Crimes

Rachael Ray

Rescue 911

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Scorpion

Sister, Sister

Taxi

Touched By An Angel

The Twilight Zone

Webster

The Wild Wild West

Wings

WoW – Women Of Wrestling



Pluto TV Channels List 2022



Movies:

Ch. 51- TV spotlight

Ch. 54- Action

Ch. 57- Comedy

Ch. 60- Drama

Ch. 66- Pluto TV Fantastic

ch. 70- Romance

Ch. 73- Pluto Crime Movies

ch. 74- Thrillers

ch. 75- Horror

ch. 76- The Challenge

ch. 80- Black Cinema

ch. 90- Pluto Staff Picks

ch. 91- Documentaries

ch. 94- 90's Throwback

ch. 95- 80's Rewind

ch.96- 70's rewind

ch. 100- Movie Channel

ch. 103- CMT Westerns

ch. 106- Classic Movies

ch. 109- Cult Films

ch. 112- Flicks of Fury

ch. 115- The Asylum

Entertainment:

ch. 126- Paramount+ Picks

ch 127- Showtime Select

ch.130- TV Land Drama

ch. 135- stories amc

ch. 138- 90210

ch.139-Drama Life

ch. 140- Leverage

ch. 141- Nashville

ch. 142- Baywatch

ch. 144- Degrassi

ch. 147- Pluto TV Love Stories

ch. 149 Pluto TV Suspense

ch. 150- Star Trek

ch. 151- Sci Fi

ch. 154- British TV

ch. 155- best of Dr. Phil



ch. 159- nosey

ch. 160- Judge nosey

ch. 162- Pluto Game Shows



ch.163- The Price is Right

ch.164- Buzzr

ch. 165- Deal or no Deal

ch. 167- Game Show Central

ch. 172- Demand Africa

ch. 174- Bet Pluto TV

ch. 175- BET Her Pluto TV

ch. 178- MTV pluto tv

ch. 182- CMT pluto tv

ch. 187- logo Pluto tv

ch. 190- ET Live

ch. 192- People tv

ch. 194- awesomeness tv



News + Opinion

ch. 202- Pluto News

ch. 204- CBSN

h.206- CBSN New York

ch. 207- CBSN Los Angeles

ch. 209- CNN

ch.213- NBC News Now

ch. 217- WeatherNation

ch. 221 Sky News

ch. 224- Bloomberg Television

ch. 226- cheddar

ch. 228- CNET

ch. 230- BNC 24/7

ch. 232- Top Stories by Newsie

ch. 234- Today

ch. 236- Newsmax TV

ch. 238- Blaze Live

ch. 240- Americas Voice

ch. 242- OAN Encore

ch. 244- The First

ch. 246- TYT Network

Reality

ch. 274- Jersey Shore

ch. 275- Reality

ch.276- Lives

ch. 277- rescue 911

ch. 282- VH1 I love Reality

ch. 283- Love & Hip Hop

ch. 284-VH1 Hip Hop Family

ch. 285- Black Ink Crew

ch. 287- Dog the Bounty Hunter

ch. 290- Spike Pluto

ch. 291- Spike Outdoors

ch. 292- Skills+ Thrills

ch. 293- Bar Rescue

ch. 294- Hells Kitchen

Ch. 295- Ink Master

ch.296- Survivor

ch.297- The Amazing Race

ch. 298- The Challenge

Crime

ch.350- Pluto Crime Drama

ch. 355- CSI:

ch.358- Narcos

ch. 365- True Crime

ch. 367- COPS

ch. 370- Forensic Files

ch. 373- Cold Case Files

ch. 376- The New Detectives

ch. 379- Unsolved Mysteries

Ch. 382- Crime 360

ch. 385- Midsomer Murders

ch. 387- Britbox Mysteries

ch. 395- Court TV

Comedy

ch. 450- Funny AF

ch.455- TV Land Sitcoms

ch.456- Wings

ch. 458- Slightly Off IFC

ch. 462- Laugh out Loud! Network

ch. 465- Comedy Central Pluto tv

ch. 467- Comedy Central Animation

ch. 468- Stand Up

ch. 470- tosh.O

ch. 480- Wild'N Out

ch. 488- MST3K

ch. 489- Rifftrax

ch.494- AFV TV

ch. 498- Fail Army

Classic TV

ch.501- Classic TC Comedy

ch.504- Family Ties

ch.505- Happy Days

ch.508- Threes Company

ch.509- The love Boat

ch. 510- The Andy Griffith Show

ch. 511- The Addams Family

ch.512- The Beverly Hillibillies

ch.514- Johnny Carson TV

ch.516- The Carol Burnett Show

ch.518- The Bob Ross channel

ch. 519- Julia Child

ch. 520- Classic TV

ch.522- Matlock

ch. 523- Mission Impossible

ch.526- Western

Home + DIY

ch.601- Food TV

ch.605- Americas Test Kitchen

ch. 609- BBC Food

ch. 610- BBC Home

ch. 611- Home

ch. 614- Dabl

ch.615- Lively Place

ch. 616- The Design Network

ch. 618- This Old House

ch. 619- Tiny House Nation

ch.621- Antiques Roadshow

ch. 630- Pluto Best Life

Explore

ch.651- History

ch. 653- Smithsonian

ch. 655- Military

ch. 663- Cars

ch. 666- Animals

ch. 669- Pluto Paranormal

ch. 672- Science

ch.678- Travel

ch.681- Voyager documentaries

ch. 687- Chassy

ch. 692- naturescape

ch. 694-loupe

ch. 696- Slow TV

Sports

ch. 702- CBS sports HQ

ch. 705-Fox Sports

ch. 708-NFL channel

ch. 709- MLB

ch. 712- Major league soccer

ch.713-PGA tour

ch. 720- Ride Pass

ch.725 pluot tv sports

ch. 726-fight

ch 728. Boxing

ch. 730- Bellator MMA

ch. 732- Pro Wrestling

ch.734- Impact wrestling

ch. 736- Glory Kickboxing

ch. 740- bein sports extra

ch. 755- back Country

ch. 756- pursuit Up

ch. 759- SURFV

ch. 770- World Poker Tour

ch.772- Poker GO

Gaming + Anime

ch.801- Pluto tv gamer

ch. 805- IGN

ch. 806- Gamespot

ch. 815- minecrafTV

ch. 816- Play Roblox

ch. 817- Gameplay Fortnite

ch.818- Gameplay Sports

ch. 819- Gameplay Call of Duty

ch. 830- Anime All Day

ch.834- One Piece

ch. 836- Naruto

ch.840- Yu-Gi-Oh!

ch. 842- Lupin the 3rd

ch. 848- Tokushoutsu



Music

ch. 855- Live music Replay

ch.862- Classica

ch. 867- CMT Equal Play

ch. 868- MTV block party

ch. 869- MTV spankin' New

ch. 870- MTV Biggest POP

ch. 873- Yo! MTV

ch. 885- Vevo Pop

ch. 887- vevo latino

ch. 888 Vevo- Raggaeton & Trap

ch. 890- vevo R&B

ch. 892- Vevo Country

ch. 894- vevo 70's

ch. 895- Vevo 80's

ch. 896- vevo 90's

ch. 897- vevo 2k

ch. 898- Hillsong Channel

ch. 899- Pluto TV

En Espanol

ch. 901- Cine Premiere

ch. 902- Septimo arte

ch. 904- Cine adrenalina

ch. 907- Cine Terror

ch. 908- cine !!JA JA!!

ch. 909- cine XOXO

CH. 910- Nashville en espanol

ch. 912- CSI: en espanol

ch. 913- Narcos en espanol

ch. 914- Walking Dead en espanol

ch. 915- Viaje a las estrella

ch. 917- Investiga

ch. 918- crimenes imperfectos

ch.920- emergencia 911

ch. 922- Mundo Paranormal

ch. 924- misterios sin resolver

ch. 926- Mundo Viajero

Ch. 928- Mundo Geek

Ch. 930- Foodies

Ch. 931- Hell's Kitchen en espanol

ch. 933- telenovelas clasicas

Ch. 935- Badass Novelas

Ch. 937- Novelas con la abuela

Ch. 939- Amantes Del Romance

ch. 942- Comedias

ch. 944- Entre Nosotras

Ch. 946- Estrella TV

Ch. 948 Mi Obsecion Favorita

Ch. 949- Escape Perfecto

CH. 951- Spike extremo!

ch. 953- MTV latino

ch. 954-coedy central latino

ch. 957- noticias

CH. 958- euro news

ch. 959- estrella news

ch. 963- Nuestra vision

ch. 966- nosey escadales

ch. 967- nosey casos

Ch. 970- bein sports extra

ch. 971- Combate world

ch. 972- AAA

Ch. 973- Naruto en espanol

Ch. 974- !Yu-Gi en espanol-Oh!

Kids

ch. 976- Kids Animation

ch. 977- nick Pluto tv

ch. 978- nick jr. pluto tv

ch. 983- Totally turtles

ch. 985- Dora tv

ch. 989- Kids

ch. 990- After School Cartoons

ch. 991- tween

ch. 993- pocketwatch

ch. 995- little baby bum

ch. 997- nick latino

ch. 998- nick jr. latino

Local

ch. 1021- CBSN Bay Area

ch. 1022- CBSN Boston

ch. 1023- CBSN Chicago

ch. 1024- CBSN Dallas FT-Worth

ch. 1025- CBSN Denver

ch. 1026- CBSN Los Angeles

ch. 1028- CBSN Minnesota

ch. 1029- CBSN New York

ch. 1030- CBSN Philly

ch. 1031- CBSN Pittsburgh

Ch. 1032- CBSN Sacramento

Ch. 1035- news12 New York



Is Pluto TV Free?

Paramount's Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service, offering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles available to stream on-demand. No payments or passwords are required.

Pluto TV can be accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. You can watch online at pluto.tv or download Pluto TV for free on Amazon FireStick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xfinity, Xbox consoles, and Playstation consoles. Also available are free apps for Android and Apple iOS devices.

Does Pluto TV Have Commercials?



Pluto TV is a free but ad-supported streaming service. No subscription is required to watch titles on-demand or when tuning into live channels, which have ad breaks similar to traditional linear television. As of 2022, there is not a paid ad-free version of Pluto TV.

Get started with Pluto TV for free here and try Paramount+ for free.



Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount Global.

