Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022
Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and CSI: New York.
Below, read on to see what you can stream for free on Pluto TV and how to watch episodes of CBS shows on-demand and on Pluto TV channels.
New Pluto TV Channels 2022
The following Pluto TV original channels will launch throughout November and December:
- Frasier (Sitcom Legends)
- Cheers (Sitcom Legends)
- Star Trek: The Original Series (Star Trek channel)
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (More Star Trek channel)
- Have Gun – Will Travel (Westerns TV channel)
- The Wild Wild West (Westerns TV channel)
Petticoat Junction (Classic TV Comedy channel)
New Pluto TV Shows 2022
New seasons and new series coming to Pluto TV On-Demand by the end of 2022 include:
- The Andy Griffith Show
- Becker
- Beverly Hillbillies
- Beverly Hills 90210
- Brady Bunch
- Charmed
- Criminal Minds
- CSI: Miami
- CSI: New York
- Diagnosis Murder
- Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Family Ties
- Flashpoint
- The Fugitive
- Girlfriends
- Gunsmoke
- Half & Half
- Have Gun Will Travel
- Hawaii Five-O
- Hot Bench
- JAG
- Laverne & Shirley
- The Love Boat
- MacGyver
- Man With A Plan
- Matlock
- Mission Impossible
- Moesha
- Mork & Mindy
- Numbers
- The Odd Couple
- One On One
- The Parkers
- Perry Mason
- Petticoat Junction
- Pink Collar Crimes
- Rachael Ray
- Rescue 911
- Sabrina The Teenage Witch
- Scorpion
- Sister, Sister
- Taxi
- Touched By An Angel
- The Twilight Zone
- Webster
- The Wild Wild West
- Wings
WoW – Women Of Wrestling
Pluto TV Channels List 2022
Movies:
- Ch. 51- TV spotlight
- Ch. 54- Action
- Ch. 57- Comedy
- Ch. 60- Drama
- Ch. 66- Pluto TV Fantastic
- ch. 70- Romance
- Ch. 73- Pluto Crime Movies
- ch. 74- Thrillers
- ch. 75- Horror
- ch. 76- The Challenge
- ch. 80- Black Cinema
- ch. 90- Pluto Staff Picks
- ch. 91- Documentaries
- ch. 94- 90's Throwback
- ch. 95- 80's Rewind
- ch.96- 70's rewind
- ch. 100- Movie Channel
- ch. 103- CMT Westerns
- ch. 106- Classic Movies
- ch. 109- Cult Films
- ch. 112- Flicks of Fury
- ch. 115- The Asylum
Entertainment:
- ch. 126- Paramount+ Picks
- ch 127- Showtime Select
- ch.130- TV Land Drama
- ch. 135- stories amc
- ch. 138- 90210
- ch.139-Drama Life
- ch. 140- Leverage
- ch. 141- Nashville
- ch. 142- Baywatch
- ch. 144- Degrassi
- ch. 147- Pluto TV Love Stories
- ch. 149 Pluto TV Suspense
- ch. 150- Star Trek
- ch. 151- Sci Fi
- ch. 154- British TV
- ch. 155- best of Dr. Phil
- ch. 159- nosey
- ch. 160- Judge nosey
- ch. 162- Pluto Game Shows
- ch.163- The Price is Right
- ch.164- Buzzr
- ch. 165- Deal or no Deal
- ch. 167- Game Show Central
- ch. 172- Demand Africa
- ch. 174- Bet Pluto TV
- ch. 175- BET Her Pluto TV
- ch. 178- MTV pluto tv
- ch. 182- CMT pluto tv
- ch. 187- logo Pluto tv
- ch. 190- ET Live
- ch. 192- People tv
- ch. 194- awesomeness tv
News + Opinion
- ch. 202- Pluto News
- ch. 204- CBSN
- h.206- CBSN New York
- ch. 207- CBSN Los Angeles
- ch. 209- CNN
- ch.213- NBC News Now
- ch. 217- WeatherNation
- ch. 221 Sky News
- ch. 224- Bloomberg Television
- ch. 226- cheddar
- ch. 228- CNET
- ch. 230- BNC 24/7
- ch. 232- Top Stories by Newsie
- ch. 234- Today
- ch. 236- Newsmax TV
- ch. 238- Blaze Live
- ch. 240- Americas Voice
- ch. 242- OAN Encore
- ch. 244- The First
- ch. 246- TYT Network
Reality
- ch. 274- Jersey Shore
- ch. 275- Reality
- ch.276- Lives
- ch. 277- rescue 911
- ch. 282- VH1 I love Reality
- ch. 283- Love & Hip Hop
- ch. 284-VH1 Hip Hop Family
- ch. 285- Black Ink Crew
- ch. 287- Dog the Bounty Hunter
- ch. 290- Spike Pluto
- ch. 291- Spike Outdoors
- ch. 292- Skills+ Thrills
- ch. 293- Bar Rescue
- ch. 294- Hells Kitchen
- Ch. 295- Ink Master
- ch.296- Survivor
- ch.297- The Amazing Race
- ch. 298- The Challenge
Crime
- ch.350- Pluto Crime Drama
- ch. 355- CSI:
- ch.358- Narcos
- ch. 365- True Crime
- ch. 367- COPS
- ch. 370- Forensic Files
- ch. 373- Cold Case Files
- ch. 376- The New Detectives
- ch. 379- Unsolved Mysteries
- Ch. 382- Crime 360
- ch. 385- Midsomer Murders
- ch. 387- Britbox Mysteries
- ch. 395- Court TV
Comedy
- ch. 450- Funny AF
- ch.455- TV Land Sitcoms
- ch.456- Wings
- ch. 458- Slightly Off IFC
- ch. 462- Laugh out Loud! Network
- ch. 465- Comedy Central Pluto tv
- ch. 467- Comedy Central Animation
- ch. 468- Stand Up
- ch. 470- tosh.O
- ch. 480- Wild'N Out
- ch. 488- MST3K
- ch. 489- Rifftrax
- ch.494- AFV TV
- ch. 498- Fail Army
Classic TV
- ch.501- Classic TC Comedy
- ch.504- Family Ties
- ch.505- Happy Days
- ch.508- Threes Company
- ch.509- The love Boat
- ch. 510- The Andy Griffith Show
- ch. 511- The Addams Family
- ch.512- The Beverly Hillibillies
- ch.514- Johnny Carson TV
- ch.516- The Carol Burnett Show
- ch.518- The Bob Ross channel
- ch. 519- Julia Child
- ch. 520- Classic TV
- ch.522- Matlock
- ch. 523- Mission Impossible
- ch.526- Western
Home + DIY
- ch.601- Food TV
- ch.605- Americas Test Kitchen
- ch. 609- BBC Food
- ch. 610- BBC Home
- ch. 611- Home
- ch. 614- Dabl
- ch.615- Lively Place
- ch. 616- The Design Network
- ch. 618- This Old House
- ch. 619- Tiny House Nation
- ch.621- Antiques Roadshow
- ch. 630- Pluto Best Life
Explore
- ch.651- History
- ch. 653- Smithsonian
- ch. 655- Military
- ch. 663- Cars
- ch. 666- Animals
- ch. 669- Pluto Paranormal
- ch. 672- Science
- ch.678- Travel
- ch.681- Voyager documentaries
- ch. 687- Chassy
- ch. 692- naturescape
- ch. 694-loupe
- ch. 696- Slow TV
Sports
- ch. 702- CBS sports HQ
- ch. 705-Fox Sports
- ch. 708-NFL channel
- ch. 709- MLB
- ch. 712- Major league soccer
- ch.713-PGA tour
- ch. 720- Ride Pass
- ch.725 pluot tv sports
- ch. 726-fight
- ch 728. Boxing
- ch. 730- Bellator MMA
- ch. 732- Pro Wrestling
- ch.734- Impact wrestling
- ch. 736- Glory Kickboxing
- ch. 740- bein sports extra
- ch. 755- back Country
- ch. 756- pursuit Up
- ch. 759- SURFV
- ch. 770- World Poker Tour
- ch.772- Poker GO
Gaming + Anime
- ch.801- Pluto tv gamer
- ch. 805- IGN
- ch. 806- Gamespot
- ch. 815- minecrafTV
- ch. 816- Play Roblox
- ch. 817- Gameplay Fortnite
- ch.818- Gameplay Sports
- ch. 819- Gameplay Call of Duty
- ch. 830- Anime All Day
- ch.834- One Piece
- ch. 836- Naruto
- ch.840- Yu-Gi-Oh!
- ch. 842- Lupin the 3rd
- ch. 848- Tokushoutsu
Music
- ch. 855- Live music Replay
- ch.862- Classica
- ch. 867- CMT Equal Play
- ch. 868- MTV block party
- ch. 869- MTV spankin' New
- ch. 870- MTV Biggest POP
- ch. 873- Yo! MTV
- ch. 885- Vevo Pop
- ch. 887- vevo latino
- ch. 888 Vevo- Raggaeton & Trap
- ch. 890- vevo R&B
- ch. 892- Vevo Country
- ch. 894- vevo 70's
- ch. 895- Vevo 80's
- ch. 896- vevo 90's
- ch. 897- vevo 2k
- ch. 898- Hillsong Channel
- ch. 899- Pluto TV
En Espanol
- ch. 901- Cine Premiere
- ch. 902- Septimo arte
- ch. 904- Cine adrenalina
- ch. 907- Cine Terror
- ch. 908- cine !!JA JA!!
- ch. 909- cine XOXO
- CH. 910- Nashville en espanol
- ch. 912- CSI: en espanol
- ch. 913- Narcos en espanol
- ch. 914- Walking Dead en espanol
- ch. 915- Viaje a las estrella
- ch. 917- Investiga
- ch. 918- crimenes imperfectos
- ch.920- emergencia 911
- ch. 922- Mundo Paranormal
- ch. 924- misterios sin resolver
- ch. 926- Mundo Viajero
- Ch. 928- Mundo Geek
- Ch. 930- Foodies
- Ch. 931- Hell's Kitchen en espanol
- ch. 933- telenovelas clasicas
- Ch. 935- Badass Novelas
- Ch. 937- Novelas con la abuela
- Ch. 939- Amantes Del Romance
- ch. 942- Comedias
- ch. 944- Entre Nosotras
- Ch. 946- Estrella TV
- Ch. 948 Mi Obsecion Favorita
- Ch. 949- Escape Perfecto
- CH. 951- Spike extremo!
- ch. 953- MTV latino
- ch. 954-coedy central latino
- ch. 957- noticias
- CH. 958- euro news
- ch. 959- estrella news
- ch. 963- Nuestra vision
- ch. 966- nosey escadales
- ch. 967- nosey casos
- Ch. 970- bein sports extra
- ch. 971- Combate world
- ch. 972- AAA
- Ch. 973- Naruto en espanol
- Ch. 974- !Yu-Gi en espanol-Oh!
Kids
- ch. 976- Kids Animation
- ch. 977- nick Pluto tv
- ch. 978- nick jr. pluto tv
- ch. 983- Totally turtles
- ch. 985- Dora tv
- ch. 989- Kids
- ch. 990- After School Cartoons
- ch. 991- tween
- ch. 993- pocketwatch
- ch. 995- little baby bum
- ch. 997- nick latino
- ch. 998- nick jr. latino
Local
- ch. 1021- CBSN Bay Area
- ch. 1022- CBSN Boston
- ch. 1023- CBSN Chicago
- ch. 1024- CBSN Dallas FT-Worth
- ch. 1025- CBSN Denver
- ch. 1026- CBSN Los Angeles
- ch. 1028- CBSN Minnesota
- ch. 1029- CBSN New York
- ch. 1030- CBSN Philly
- ch. 1031- CBSN Pittsburgh
- Ch. 1032- CBSN Sacramento
- Ch. 1035- news12 New York
Is Pluto TV Free?
Paramount's Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service, offering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles available to stream on-demand. No payments or passwords are required.
Pluto TV can be accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. You can watch online at pluto.tv or download Pluto TV for free on Amazon FireStick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xfinity, Xbox consoles, and Playstation consoles. Also available are free apps for Android and Apple iOS devices.
Does Pluto TV Have Commercials?
Pluto TV is a free but ad-supported streaming service. No subscription is required to watch titles on-demand or when tuning into live channels, which have ad breaks similar to traditional linear television. As of 2022, there is not a paid ad-free version of Pluto TV.
Get started with Pluto TV for free here and try Paramount+ for free.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount Global.