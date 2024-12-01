Which Version of The Grinch Is the Best?

Christmas isn’t just about Santa Claus, it’s also about the Grinch. This green, grumpy guy quickly became one of the most iconic figures of the holiday season after he first appeared in Dr. Seuss‘s 1957 classic book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Grinch became a sensation both in pop culture and in holiday traditions, leading to several feature films, including the iconic 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey. Even though this version might be the most recognizable, does it really do justice to the character? And what about the most recent animated film? It makes us ponder the question, which Grinch adaptation is the best — the 1966, the 2000, or the 2018 one?

Videos by ComicBook.com

How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

mgm home entertainment

The first adaptation of the Grinch arrived in 1966 with a run time of just 26 minutes. Designed to stay true to Dr. Seuss’s original vision, its story follows the exact proposal put forward in the book. Directed by Chuck Jones and featuring Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch, this version is a holiday classic. Also, the theme song, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” was sung by Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on Disney films like The Aristocats and 101 Dalmatians.

Interestingly, the Grinch’s green skin wasn’t part of the original concept and only appeared for the first time in this screen debut. In the books, the character was depicted in black and white. The idea for the color came from Chuck Jones, who, in collaboration with Dr. Seuss, chose this distinctive hue. According to rumors, the shade of green was actually inspired by Jones’ rental car at the time, which was the same tone.

It could be said that this version is the most classic of all, especially since it was the first. The TV special was responsible for kicking everything off, right after the Grinch made his debut in the books. One of its standout features is the narration, which adds a unique charm that the other adaptations don’t emphasize as much.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

universal pictures

The 2000s movie is probably the first one that comes to mind for many people, as the Grinch truly became a phenomenon when Jim Carrey took on the role. Directed by Ron Howard, this version brings a unique twist to the character, but it’s also packed with Easter eggs that reference the 1966 film, paying homage to the classic while adding its own flair. Carrey’s portrayal is iconic, bringing both humor and heart to the role.

In this adaptation, we get a deeper look into the Grinch’s character, thanks to the comedic tone and the main focus of the story: why does he hate Christmas? The Grinch’s entire past is explored to provide a reason for his bitterness, which makes the film more relatable and endearing to the audience. It’s easier to empathize with the grumpy creature when we understand his backstory.

Additionally, Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) plays a pivotal role in guiding the Grinch and changing his perspective on Christmas. This version humanizes him in a way that the 1966 film didn’t aim to do, adding a layer of emotional depth to the film. Also, the song “Where Are You, Christmas?” sung by Cindy Lou Who, quickly became a staple on many fans’ Christmas playlists.

The Grinch (2018)

universal pictures

Whether it’s because it’s the most recent and up-to-date with technology, the 2018 version grabs attention with all its little details. It also gives us a more emotionally developed Grinch. While the 2000 movie explores his backstory, this new one takes it a step further, offering a slightly different and maybe even more touching reason for his Christmas hatred. This makes his journey in the film more engaging.

Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, and featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, the 2018 Grinch also brings a more comical touch with its jokes. Compared to the 2000 version, it does a great job entertaining viewers looking for a good laugh. The design is another strong point, as it moves away from the original aesthetic that was meant to be a bit scarier, offering a more approachable and visually appealing look.

Why the 1966 Version of The Grinch Is Still the Best

mgm home entertainment

The choice is tempting; after all, each one nails certain points. What one doesn’t have, the other does. However, although the different versions are a great way to keep up with new generations, it’s hard to imagine any of them completely surpassing the original. The Grinch has become such a staple of Christmas that not putting his first adaptation at the top feels like going against everything he’s come to represent. Plus, it’s worth mentioning that 1966’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! features the involvement of Dr. Seuss himself, adding a special authenticity that no other adaptation can match.

The first version is not just a movie, but a faithful retelling of the original book that introduced the character, and that creates a deep sense of loyalty among viewers. How often do we see remakes and reboots of films, only to find that we almost always prefer the original? It’s because the first version laid the groundwork, sparking what we could call “affective memory.”

All three versions are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.