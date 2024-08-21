You’re a relaxed one, Mr. Grinch. Nearly 70 years after the holiday-hating Grinch stole Christmas in the beloved book by Dr. Seuss, the reformed green grump is going on vacation in the new Dr. Seuss Graphic Novel: The Grinch Takes a Vacation. The chapter book graphic novel, from children’s illustrator and comic artist Kaeti Vandorn (indie bestsellers Crabapple Trouble and Monster Friends), tells the new Grinch story in an easy-to-read paneled storytelling format to act as a bridge for young readers transitioning to chapter books.

Though his small heart grew three sizes in 1957’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the Grinch is still “a little mean and definitely green” in The Grinch Takes a Vacation. After the curmudgeon of Mount Crumpet made nice with the Whos of Whoville to understand the true meaning of Christmas, he’s trying to understand a different kind of holiday: a vacation.

According to the official synopsis, “It’s vacation time in Whoville but The Grinch doesn’t understand…what is a vacation? Determinedto learn what the Whos seem so excited about, The Grinch decides togive a vacation a try! Unfortunately the mountains are too snowy, thebeach is too sandy and the theme park is too loud… vacations justmight not be something that Grinches do? Thankfully, his dog Max isn’tletting the Grinch give up that quickly!”



“Will there be some fun in the sun for everyone’s favorite Grinch,” the book asks, “or is the Whos’ favority grumpy neighbor doomed to stay home?”

Dr. Seuss Graphic Novel: The Grinch Takes a Vacation retails for $10.99 and is available for purchase here on Amazon.

The Grinch graphic novel is the second in Random House Graphic’s line of Dr. Seuss graphic novels for kids ages 5-8 years old, which includes the already-released Cat Out of Water, featuring The Cat in the Hat, and the upcoming Green Eggs and Ham: Take a Hike, starring Sam-I-Am. Last year, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books published How the Grinch Lost Christmas!, the official sequel book to Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from writer Alastair Heim and artist Aristides Ruiz.

Penguin has provided preview pages from the 96-page book, below, which hits online retailers and bookshelves on September 24th.

