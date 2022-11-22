White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for White Noise, the upcoming new film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, which will re-unite him with his Marriage Story leading man Adam Driver, and his Frances Ha leading lady, Greta Gerwig. Once again, Baumbach's area of focus will be an unusual family dynamic (see also: The Squid and the Whale), one that is trying to ground itself in the midst of an almost comedic level of disaster that's unfolding. Along with Driver and Gerwis (two Oscar darlings themselves), White Noise will also star Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim), and Andre "3000" Benjamin.

Check out the trailer for White Noise on Netflix, below:

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, produced by Noah Baumbach (p.g.a) and David Heyman (p.g.a.). Produced by Uri Singer.

White Noise (the novel) was released in 1985 and helped establish Don DeLillo as a novelist. The novel follows professor of "Hitler Studies" Jack Gladney (Driver) and his family, which includes children and stepchildren from his five marriages to four women. Things take a turn when an "Airborne Toxic Event" happens when a chemical spill creates a noxious cloud over the town. That event spurns further twists and hijinks as the somewhat aloof Jack tries to deal with his family, his own mortality, and the souring nature of society.

The novel's themes of death, consumer culture, religion, childhood vs. adulthood and the bubble of Academia all fit perfectly into Noah Baumbach's wheelhouse, with Adam Driver's offbeat screen persona being a seemingly perfect fit for the character of Jack Gladney. White Noise certainly won't be every viewer's cup of tea, but for fans of Baumbach's signature work, it will be a perfect fit – if not a little more comedic(?) than we're used to from him.

White Noise will be in select theaters on November 25th and on Netflix December 30th.