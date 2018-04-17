Why Brad Bird Waited So Long to Make ‘Incredibles 2’

When Incredibles 2 finally arrives in theaters on June 15, it will have been more than 13 years since Pixar first introduced the world to the heroic Parr family. Surely no one in their right mind is complaining about getting another Incredibles movie, but many have wondered one thing: Why did it take so long??

The first Incredibles movie, released in 2004, was a massive success, both commercially and critically. In addition to its astounding 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Incredibles grossed more than $633 million at the worldwide box office, which was the second best release in Pixar history at the time (Finding Nemo grossed $899 million).

So why did Pixar wait so long to make another Incredibles? According to franchise writer/director Brad Bird, the reviews and dollar signs didn’t have any sway over his sequel plans. It was all about telling the right story.

Earlier this month, ComicBook.com had the chance to visit Pixar Animation Studios and hear from the creative minds that brought Incredibles 2 to life. During a Q&A period, Bird was asked why it took nearly 14 years to get a sequel, and his response was nothing short of perfect.

“Yeah, well and you know the thing is that many sequels are cash grabs,” Bird told us. “And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table.’ Jesus, you know, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning. Making something that people are going to enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

In a world of sequels and reboots, Bird’s answer is incredibly (wink, wink) refreshing. Sure, we all would’ve loved to have seen three Incredibles movies by now, but the story and these characters are more important to the creators than a simple paycheck.

Brad Bird and his team truly love The Incredibles, and everything they do is to ensure that us fans will always feel the same way.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15. Before every showing of the movie, Pixar will air its newest short film, Bao, directed by Domee Shi.