Wicked Director Reveals First Look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu is returning to the world of movie musicals with the long-awaited Wicked film, which is scheduled to release its first part next year. The movie is set to star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the two witches who would go on to become the iconic "Good Witch of the South" and "Wicked Witch of the West." Today, Chu took to social media to reveal the first look at Grande and Erivo as their characters.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie ... currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics #2024," Chu wrote on Instagram. "It's been wonderful making magic with you 💚💚💚💚💚," Erivo commented. You can check out the photos below:

Who Stars in Wicked?

In addition to Grande and Erivo, the new Wicked film is set to feature Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

When Is Wicked Being Released?

Wicked: Part One is coming to theaters on Thanksgiving 2024. That date, November 27, is almost a month earlier than the film's previously announced date of December 25th, 2024. Last year, Chu announced that the movie would be released in two parts.

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

Are you excited about the Wicked movie? What did you think of the new photos of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!