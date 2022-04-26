Wicked Movie Releasing Two Parts Says Director Jon Chu

✖





Wicked is getting split into two movies now according to director Jon Chu. The filmmaker explained the news to fans on Twitter. A lot of people were waiting for the musical adaptation or any information about it. But, now the first movie will release on December 25, 2024. The second helping raises the curtain on December 25, 2025. Now, the In The Heights director did not make this decision on his own. Both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been high-profile additions to the cast, so they have some say in how this story gets told as well. But, if the creative team needs some more time before releasing the films out into the world, then they're going to get it. Check out what Chu had to say on Twitter down below.

"Special Wicked Update / Thank you for all the support these past several months in anticipation of the WICKED movie," he began. "We have so many exciting things to share but for now I'm giving you one… or two, rather."

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

"Cynthia, Ariana, and I— and all of the cast and crew— pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who have waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar."

"So get ready, because WICKED is finally coming to you on successive Christmas holidays beginning December 2024. Until then, I will be keeping you up to date throughout rehearsals, the shoot, and even editing. Here. We. Go. #WickedMovies."

