Wicked Movie Hits Production Snag as Filming is Delayed

After multiple starts and stops, delays and cancellations, the Wicked movie has hit yet another snag on its road to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that production on the movie has been delayed and will also be setting up shop in a different location. Production on the movie was originally scheduled to begin in March of 2022 in Atlanta according to the trade who report that the Broadway adaptation will now film in June of 2022 in the UK. When production on the movie begins it will be the first to shoot at Universal’s Sky Studios in Elstree according to THR.

Another curious wrinkle for the film however is that THR reports it doesn’t even officially have a greenlight from Universal Pictures. The trade notes that despite this formality not being present, producers Marc Platt & David Stone and director Jon M. Chu have “been told to proceed full steam ahead.” Casting for the musical has not yet been announced, nor have any potential frontrunners for the roles of Elphaba or Glinda even be hinted at publicly. Considering they had previously been aiming for a March start, casting can’t be too far behind, especially considering extensive rehearsal time that will no doubt take place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year saw the Wicked movie undergo several hiccups in its development. Originally the film lost its release date on Universal’s calendar, having been set for December 22, 2021, a release date now occupied by the upcoming Sing 2. The film also lost its original director, Stephen Daldry, who had previously been attached for several years to helm the adaptation. Bringing Chu onto the project was a major get for the studio though after he’d previously found success at the box office with Crazy Rich Asians, though his most recent musical movie, .

For those unfamiliar, Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, telling the tale of “Elphaba” (aka the future Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the future Witch of the North) and how the fallout of their early friendship resulted in much of what fans knows from classic story/film. The original Broadway cast of the film saw Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth play the parts on the stage, with fans no doubt eager to see them reprise their roles once again, though campaigns have occurred for fan casting in he years since.