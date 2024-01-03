Wicked Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Get Matching Tattoos

After decades on Broadway, fans definitely have a lot of reverence for Wicked, which has made updates surrounding the planned two-part film adaptation something special. The first Wicked film is scheduled to make its debut in theaters in December of this year, and it looks like the film's two stars have found a special way to celebrate the project's progress. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will portray Galinda and Elphaba in Wicked, recently took to their Instagram stories to share matching tattoos they got themed around the movie. Both women now have "For Good" — the name of their beloved duet — on the palms of their hands, as well as poppy flowers on the side of their hands.

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

What Is Wicked About?

Wicked is a prequel to the iconic events of The Wizard of Oz, and tells the story of two unlikely friends, Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda the Good Witch), who struggle through opposing personalities and viewpoints, rivalry over the same love-interest, reactions to the Wizard's corrupt government, and, ultimately, Elphaba's public fall from grace. The cast will also include Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Pfannee and ShenShen, Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.

The musical, which first debuted on Broadway in 2003, has become a beloved part of musical theater, ultimately grossing over $1 billion in total Broadway revenue in 2016. The original production of Wicked featured Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, both of whom had been among the wishlist fans have had for the movie adaptation.

Why Is Wicked Two Movies?

Wicked will be split into a two-part movie saga, the first of which will arrive in December of 2024, and the second of which will arrive in December of 2025.

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement when the decision to split it into two films was announced. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

Are you excited for the Wicked movie? What do you think of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's matching tattoos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!