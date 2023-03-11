Wicked Movie Star Teases One Song They Can't Wait for Fans to Hear

One Wicked star says there's just one song that fans aren't going to be able to forget. During the press tour for Luther: The Fallen Sun, CinemaBlend caught up Cynthia Erivo to tease the upcoming movie. Jon Chu is trying to bring the full vision of the movie to life through his two films. But, Erivo argues that Wicked's "Popular" will be the show-stopper that really gets the fans going. A lot of people might be expecting "Defying Gravity" to be the one that the actress was alluding to. But, sometimes these things can surprise you.

"I think, oh there's a lot. It's so hard to pick just one thing, but I think that no one could possibly be expecting the way this music is going to fly and soar," Eviro teased. "I can't wait for you all to see 'Popular,' by the way. I'm just gonna say that."

Wicked Getting The Split Release Treatment?

Last year, director Jon Chu shared the news that the movie would be getting split into two parts on social media. "Special Wicked Update / Thank you for all the support these past several months in anticipation of the WICKED movie," he told fans. "We have so many exciting things to share but for now I'm giving you one… or two, rather."

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

"Cynthia, Ariana, and I— and all of the cast and crew— pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who have waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar… So get ready, because WICKED is finally coming to you on successive Christmas holidays beginning December 2024. Until then, I will be keeping you up to date throughout rehearsals, the shoot, and even editing. Here. We. Go. #WickedMovies."

