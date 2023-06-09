Wicked Movie Star Seemingly Confirms Part Two Title

Last year, Wicked director Jon M. Chu revealed the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical would be released in two parts. "As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement. The first part of the movie is scheduled to be released next year and will star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Today, Erivo took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post about her time making the film, and it looks like she revealed the title of the second film.

In the photo, you can clearly see the second part's title is Wicked Part Two: For Good. Of course, "For Good" is the name of one of Wicked's most popular songs, which is sung by Glinda and Elphaba. While this could be a working title, it does make sense considering the events of the second half of the musical, and the heartfelt meaning behind the song.

"I realize I've said very little about my experience on Wicked and that's mainly because I've been keeping my head down and mining this beautifully complex being that is Elphaba, and it's really hard to put into words. It is day 111 and yesterday we finished filming 'I'm Not That Girl' when we had come to the end of that moment, my heart broke open and tears fell. (Please know this happens OFTEN) I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they're on the outside. The ones who don't know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special. The ones who, for some reason, believe they can't be loved and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings," Erivo captioned her post.

She continued, "I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head, I am endlessly grateful to be working with some of the most beautiful souls on the planet and I'm already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end. I desperately hope that when you finally see this film, you'll see you, you'll see me, you'll see Jon and Ari and our hearts laid bare, you'll see pain and joy and maybe just maybe you'll see a little spark of light that says, you are who you are for a reason and you are deserving of happiness and even though sometimes it might be hard to find, it is there for the taking. I hope all the bumps and scrapes and scars that you've picked up along the way, get a little healing when you finally relax in a theater with a snack a drink and hopefully, friends you bring or friends you find when you're there." You can view her post, which includes the page title, below:

Wicked's Cinema Con Footage:

In April, Universal shared the first-ever footage from Wicked at CinemaCon, giving audience members a chance to hear Erivo and Grande sing some of the show's most iconic songs. According to Variety, "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" played during "dazzling, magical footage."

Variety shared a breakdown of the Wicked footage, saying it began with Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible as she helps Elphaba control her gift. "Once you learn to harness your emotions, the sky is the limit," Morrible says in the footage. They go on to say the featurette "gives a sense of the sweeping, brightly lit set," which will please fans who were concerned about the dim lighting seen in the original images shared by Chu.

The footage also included a look at Shiz University and the iconic moment when Elphaba meets Glinda (aka Galinda), who gives her new roommate the iconic black hat. The trailer also featured a first look at Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard and features some highlights of Glinda and Elphaba's friendship.

There's some dialogue from the Broadway show: "Pink goes good with green," Glinda tells Elphaba as she puts a flower behind her ear. "Look at you, you're beautiful." Elphaba replies, "You really don't have to do that." Glinda adds, "I know. That's what makes me so nice."

"Wicked is about change, and it's necessary for things to get better," Chu said in the video footage. The director shared that Grande will "leave you breathless" and Erivo will "break your heart."

Wicked: Part One is coming to theaters on Thanksgiving 2024. Wicked: Part: Two is scheduled to be released on December 25th, 2025.