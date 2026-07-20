Willam Wisher, T2 & Judge Dredd Co-Writer & The Man James Cameron Called “A Best Friend”,  Dead at 71

William Wisher Jr., the screenwriter who helped bring James Cameron’s The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day to life, has died at 71. Wisher passed away on July 14 at his home, according to a report first shared by journalist David Poland and later confirmed by the writer’s brother, John Wisher. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Wisher established himself as one of Hollywood’s most reliable screenwriters and script doctors in the action and sci-fi genres, contributing to films including Judge Dredd, The 13th Warrior, and Live Free or Die Hard. His work alongside Cameron on the Terminator franchise remains the defining achievement of his career and a cornerstone of modern science fiction cinema.

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“William believed that stories have the power to connect people across generations,” Wisher’s family said in a statement released following news of his passing. “While the world celebrates the unforgettable films he helped create, we will remember him for his kindness, his humor, his brilliant imagination, and the love he gave so freely to his family and friends. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.” Wisher was born on May 23, 1955, in Brea, California, and began his career as an actor before transitioning into screenwriting, a shift that would eventually define his professional legacy.

How William Wisher Helped to Shape the Terminator Franchise

Image courtesy of TriStar Pictures

Wisher and Cameron were childhood friends who grew up together in Brea, California, and their partnership on The Terminator began years before the film’s 1984 release. When crafting his sci-fi classic, Cameron asked Wisher for help to build the universe, with the late scribe contributing additional dialogue to the film, helping polish scenes, and later collaborating with Randall Frakes to write its novelization. He also appeared onscreen in a small role, playing a police officer identified as 1L19 who is dispatched by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator early in the film. Wisher’s role expanded significantly by the time Cameron returned to the franchise for its sequel, with him earning a full “written by” credit alongside Cameron on Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991.

The Terminator arrived as a low-budget sci-fi thriller, yet its success transformed Cameron from a promising genre director into one of Hollywood’s most bankable filmmakers. The film’s blend of relentless action and grounded emotional stakes, shaped in part by the mythology Wisher helped construct, set the template Cameron would use across his subsequent career. Terminator 2: Judgment Day then took that foundation and pushed it further, becoming one of the most expensive and technically ambitious productions of its era while still delivering the emotional throughline audiences responded to. That sequel remains widely regarded as one of the finest action films ever produced, and it paved the way for Cameron’s later work on Titanic and Avatar, both of which redefined blockbuster filmmaking on a global scale.

Beyond the Terminator franchise, Wisher built a substantial career as both a credited writer and an uncredited script doctor across the action and horror genres. He wrote the Sylvester Stallone vehicle Judge Dredd, John McTiernan’s The 13th Warrior, and Paul Schrader’s Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, later reworked into Exorcist: The Beginning. Wisher also served as executive producer on Live Free or Die Hard after rewriting its script from front to back, and he was reported to have contributed uncredited revisions to Die Hard with a Vengeance, Broken Arrow, Eraser, and Mercury Rising. He additionally appeared onscreen in T2 as a tourist photographing the T-800, and earlier played a reporter in Cameron’s The Abyss, small roles that underscored just how deeply embedded he remained within Cameron’s inner circle throughout his career.

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