Willow Movie Funko Pop Pre-Orders Drop at Funko Fair 2023

The Willow series on Disney+ has been met with generally positive reviews, currently holding an 85% critics score and a 65% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, much like the original film, the first season certainly had its fair share of flaws, though the joy of seeing Warwick Davis, Joanne Whalley, and Kevin Pollak return to the world of Willow made it well worth a watch. That said, another dose of nostalgia is coming you way thanks to Funko, who have delivered a wave of Pop figures based on the 1988 film as part of their Funko Fair 2023 festivities.

The Willow Funko Pop collection includes Willow Ufgood, General Kael, and Sorsha (with armored Chase). It also includes Val Kilmer's Madmartigan, who played a big role in the tv series despite not being physically present (that is, unless you count the character played by Christian Slater). Pre-orders for these Willow Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code provided at checkout. You can keep track of all the Funko Fair 2023 drops right here via our master list.

At the time of writing, a second season of Willow hasn't been announced for Disney+. Ron Howard, the director of the original film, is certainly hoping it will happen – especially if he has time to direct an episode or two this time around:

"I was a little disappointed not to have time this time," Howard recently recalled to Entertainment Weekly about directing in Season 1. "It would be a function of looking at the calendar."

Even if the series does get renewed, the filmmaker confirmed it wouldn't be a certainty that he would direct, though teased he would remain as committed to the project as he was able to be.

"I wouldn't want to make any promises as I've already got a few things that I'm dreaming of doing," Howard pointed out. "But if we're fortunate enough to be able to carry on with the show, I am going be as involved as I can be, as I was this season, because it means a lot to me."

Howard went on to detail how, despite his disappointment that he couldn't direct for the new series, he was also excited to get to see how his Solo: A Star Wars Story collaborator Jonathan Kasdan would expand on the core concept for a new generation.

"I was always excited for Warwick [Davis] to be Willow again," Howard pointed out. "But I was most excited by Jon's expansion of the next generation and their relationships. Because the first one was built on the charm and the emotion that came out of the relationships."