Willow Review: Is Nostalgia Enough for This Disney+ Sequel?

The '80s provided a glorious period of inventive and adventurous fantasy films, many of which became cult classics in their own right, but few were as fulfilling and spellbinding as George Lucas and Ron Howard's collaboration on 1988's Willow. The movie is far from perfect but was memorable for its charismatic performances from Val Kilmer, Warwick Davis, and Joanne Whalley which kept fans speculating if Lucasfilm would craft a sequel. Over 30 years later, Disney+ teamed up with Jonathan Kasdan to imagine the next adventure of Willow Ufgood as he once again embarks on a perilous quest to save the world.

Now it should be said that the original Willow isn't without its flaws; it was released after a time when Lucas followed up Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom with movies like Labyrinth and Howard the Duck. It was Howard's first major, sprawling fantasy project after directing hits Cocoon and Splash. But Willow includes an undeniable charm that was absent in similar projects of the time, which might be why we haven't seen sequels to other '80s fantasy films Krull, Legend, or Beastmaster.

Willow undergoes a fairly simple quest in the new Disney+ series that once again relies on a human in the form of a MacGuffin. Before, he was tasked with protecting a young baby named Elora Danan, who was prophesied to defeat an evil sorceress who ruled the land. Now, he must align with a new group of young misfits, royals, and wannabe heroes in an attempt to rescue a prince. The series tackles legacy, as we get to see what has happened to Sorsha, the daughter of the evil sorceress who has since become a benevolent ruler, and her lover Madmartigan, who has been missing for many years and left behind a pair of children without guidance. These new kids are echoes of their parents, and their allies share similar qualities with the ragtag group of the original movie.

The new Disney+ series relies on that nostalgia, and it works to a certain degree. Executive producer and writer Kasdan is clearly a fan of the movie, and he deserves recognition for the work he did with his father Lawrence Kasdan on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Kasdan is overtly a child of the Lucasfilm and Amblin glory days with a strong connection to those stories, and Willow's Disney+ renaissance captures those same feelings.

That said, Willow has its disappointments, though it is nice to see Disney+ put an effort into high-concept fantasy beyond the realm of Star Wars and Marvel. The pilot is very clunky and it's not clear if it's the victim of bad editing, or a troubled production (during which multiple directors joined and exited the project), or VFX issues, though it is likely a combination of all three. The characters and the acting are all on point, but there are some moments where the quick pace is disjointed by cuts that don't feel natural or fluid.

The knock on the visuals goes away quickly, however, as the show makes great use of both practical effects and the Volume, the digital backdrop used on other Lucasfilm projects and made famous by The Mandalorian. Combined with on-location filming, the show looks stunning in places, except for an extended fight sequence that occurs in the pouring rain. It's not as bad as Game of Thrones night scenes, but it's just as easy to dismiss because of how unforgettable it makes the sequence look.

There's also the issue of adding popular songs to the franchise – utilizing contemporary music in Willow felt out of place, especially considering the amazing score from James Horner in the original film. But now we get needle drops that feel derivative of A Knight's Tale. A particular moment in the latter half of the series utilizes "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys, and while it is meant to punctuate a turning point for a pivotal character's journey, it completely undermines what takes place on-screen.

I am a major fan of Willow, but I can also recognize that the original film has a lot of issues, yet when you see a film as a child and watch it many times throughout your life, you tend to accept those flaws for what they are and enjoy the story for what it is and what it means to you. Admittedly, I enjoyed watching Willow's return on Disney+, if only for nostalgia.

The story includes stakes that are relevant to what's come before in the franchise and introduces a new group of heroes and villains, putting them in situations that caused investment into the plot. Yet, much like the original film, Willow has its failings, and as more and more streamers are carving out spaces in the fantasy genre, such as House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, it's safe to say that Willow does not really exist on that same level.

This doesn't mean that the series is bad, especially if you're a fan of the original film. Like that quirky quest to protect Elora Danon, this new adventure includes many of the same charms and maintains the heart that made so many of us fans all those years ago. It's worth joining Willow on another journey to save the world, even if you may not love every decision made along the way.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Willow premieres on Disney+ on November 30th, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.