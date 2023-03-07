Wind River: The Next Chapter Cast Revealed

Castle Rock Entertainment has announced the latest cast members joining Martin Sensmeier (1883) in the return to Wind River. The sequel, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, is a follow-up to the events of the 2017 film from writer-director Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1923) and focuses on Chip Hanson (Sensmeier): the once drug addict whose sister was the victim of a murder investigated by tracker Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) and rookie FBI Agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen). Kari Skogland (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Handmaid's Tale) is directing the sequel now in production without Sheridan's involvement.

Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Pet Sematary), Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad, Fast X), and Chaske Spencer (Marvel's Echo, The Twilight Saga) have joined Sensmeier in the Wind River sequel shooting in Calgary, Alberta, which doubles as Wyoming's Native American Reservation, Wind River.

Reads the official logline: "Terror has escalated on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI, therefore, enlists the aid of Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who, on the heels of his appearance in Wind River, becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home."

Patrick Massett & John Zinman (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Gold) wrote the script for original Wind River producer Matthew George, who is producing for Castle Rock and Acacia Filmed Entertainment. Basil Iwanyk (Sicario) and Erica Lee (John Wick) are producing for Thunder Road Pictures, with Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner (Shock and Awe), Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman (The Contractor), Courtney Shepard, and Hernan Narea (LBJ) serving as executive producers for Castle Rock Entertainment.

Along with his role in the first Wind River, Sensmeier's credits include episodes of Sheridan's 1883 and Yellowstone. Along with TV roles in Westworld, FBI: Most Wanted, and La Brea, Sensmeier has appeared in the films The Magnificent Seven, The Ice Road, and 9 Bullets.



2017's Wind River featured a cast that included Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Graham Greene, Jon Bernthal, and Gil Birmingham as Martin Hanson, the father of Sensmeier's character, Chip.