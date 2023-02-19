Jeremy Renner Shares Rehabilitation Workout Video Following Snowplow Accident

At the beginning of January, Marvel star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident. The actor has been very open about his recovery, and has shared many updates on social media including emotional posts about his journey. Many of Renners friends and co-stars have been wishing him well, and his former The Hurt Locker co-star Evangeline Lilly recently revealed that "he is doing so much better" and "recovering incredibly." This weekend, Renner took to his Instagram stories to share a closer look at his rehabilitation workout routine.

"Electric stimulaton workout and muscle strngth," Renner captioned a video with "Lady Madonna" by The Beatles playing. The video was shared by a Jeremy Renner fan account on Twitter. You can check it out below:

How Did Jeremy Renner's Accident Happen?

You can read the statement from Renner's family that was released after his accident here: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

It was later reported by the police that Renner stepped in to save his nephew.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

Will Mayor of Kingstown Continue After Jeremy Renner's Accident?

Recently, ComicBook.com has the chance to speak with Hugh Dillon, co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown, and he spoke about Renner's accident. He shared with Chris Killian that Renner is committed to healing and will eventually return to work.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon explained. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, 'okay, he's gonna come back.' He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

A new episode of Mayor of Kingstown releases today on Paramount+.