With Denzel Washington’s Netflix Epic On Hold, His Action Movie In HBO Max’s Top 10 Needs a Sequel

Denzel Washington seems to be coming to the last chapter of his celebrated acting career, with just a select few projects left before he retires. And why not? At age 71, Mr. Washington has two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes under his belt, as well as a Tony Award and multiple nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and more prestigious awards. But before Denzel takes his final bow onscreen, there is an opportunity for him to deliver a few more performances that fans really want to see.

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News that Denzel Washington will star in Marvel’s Black Panther 3 has moviegoers hyped; however, cinephiles have been disappointed with the recent update that his Netflix movie about Carthaginian general Hannibal has been put on pause over budget concerns. We prefer to look on the bright side of things: If Denzel isn’t going to make a Hannibal movie, then maybe he can invest that time and effort in a major sequel fans absolutely want to see. If streaming charts are any indication, it would be a lucrative move.

Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer Series Is Still Topping the Charts

As of writing this, Denzel Washington is still topping streaming charts with his action film series The Equalizer. The Equalizer 3 has now hit HBO Max and already jumped to No. 6 in the “Top 10 Movies” rankings after just one day on the streaming platform. That’s impressive, as The Equalizer 3 was released in 2023, and this is just a late-game premiere for HBO, which routinely rotates films from other studios and streaming services in and out of its content library.

If The Equalizer 3 is getting this kind of response three years after its release, it definitely signals that there is still a lot of fan enthusiasm for The Equalizer film series. Denzel and Antoine Fuqua have worked together on all three Equalizer films, and Fuqua just bought himself a lot of clout, thanks to the nearly billion-dollar box office success of his Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. The Equalizer 4 seems like an easy-enough film for Denzel and Fuqua to knock out in the next year or so, and a great way to end the series properly.

The Equalizer 4 Just Makes Sense (& Dollars)

The Equalizer movies star Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a former elite intelligence agent who was presumed dead after an operation gone bad. Instead, McCall tried to settle into a quiet life, especially after his wife died, but in the first film, he gets drawn back into service after witnessing a young girl being trafficked by a ruthless mob. McCall put his one-of-a-kind skills for black ops and assassination to work, taking out the mob and freeing their victims. The Equalizer 2 saw Robert doing regular vigilante work while posing as a cab driver, only to have to take on colleagues in his former intelligence unit after they betray one of the only friends he had left.

The Equalizer 3 sees Robert get injured on a mission and wind up stranded in Sicily, Italy, while he recovers. The local mob doesn’t take his interference very well, and soon, McCall has to not only defend himself from Sicily’s oldest and most ruthless gangsters, but an entire town of villagers, as well.

Denzel Washington has indicated that The Equalizer 4 is already in development, and Fuqua has been open in stating he’s always game to do another if Washington is on board. There’s even been talk of bringing in actors like John David Washington (Denzel’s son) or Michael B. Jordan to do a prequel series about a younger McCall, once Denzel steps away.

The Equalizer trilogy has made a collective $573.4 million worldwide, on a collective budget of just $187 million. It is low-key one of Sony’s most reliable action franchises, earning both acclaim, money, and a dedicated fan-following that has extended to a successful TV spinoff starring Queen Latifah.

You can stream The Equalizer 3 on HBO Max.