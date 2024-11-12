Denzel Washington Reveals Role in Black Panther 3 (But Who Is He Playing?)

Who knew that the person breaking the news of Ryan Coogler’s work on a third Black Panther movie would be one of the most legendary actors in all of Hollywood? Marvel Studios hasn’t made any announcements about another Black Panther movie after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it appears that Coogler is writing a third installment of the series — and that he’s writing a role specifically for Oscar-winner Denzel Washington.

Yes, you read that correctly. Denzel Washington is going to be in Black Panther 3. At least, Washington claims that will be the case.

During a press junket for Gladiator II, Washington spoke to Australia’s Today show about what the rest of his legendary career will look like. He admitted that he’s only got a couple of roles left before he retires, but he said that one of those is in the next Black Panther film.

“For me it’s about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career. I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m gonna make, probably not that many,” Washington explained. “I want to do things I haven’t done. I played Othello at 22, I’m about to play Othello at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Cooler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Again, Marvel Studios has not announced any sort of development or production on another Black Panther film, but that doesn’t mean one isn’t happening. Coogler is currently in post-production on his new Warner Bros. film Sinners, which stars his longtime collaborator (and Black Panther alum) Michael B. Jordan.

Who Is Denzel Playing in Black Panther 3?

If Washington is indeed taking on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his retirement, it’ll likely be a one-movie situation. That usually points to a villainous turn from big actors, like Jeff Bridges in the original Iron Man or Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok.

Assuming that’s the case, Reverend Achebe would be the perfect role for Washington in another Black Panther. The character comes from Christopher Priest’s iconic Black Panther run, and he’s a politician who made a literal deal with the devil for power. It would be a great way for Washington to flex his acting chops, similar to his award-winning turn in Training Day, while also keeping him from being as physical a villain as someone like Killmonger.

Let’s say Coogler isn’t going the villain route with Washington for his Black Panther part. If that’s the case, it’s worth remembering that Secret Wars is around the corner, and that means alternate versions of popular characters are on the table. Perhaps Washington could be taking on the role of an alternate T’Chaka, one that is maybe still the Black Panther of his universe.

It’ll likely be a while before we find out any more about Black Panther 3, or Washington’s role in it, but the project immediately just became one of the most anticipated on the Marvel slate.