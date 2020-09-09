Wolfwalkers Trailer Released by Apple TV

Apple TV+ has been providing viewers with some buzzworthy movies and TV series over the past year, including awards-nominated content like The Morning Show and Dickinson. The latest original title to be joining the platform will be the animated film Wolfwalkers -- and now we have a first look at how breathtaking it will be. Apple TV recently debuted the first teaser trailer for the animated fantasy film, which you can check out above.

Wolfwalkers is set in a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The film will star Honor Kneafsey (A Christmas Prince) as Robyn Goodfellowe, Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) as Bill Goodfellowe, Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black) as Moll Og MacTire, Eva Whittaker as Mebh MacTire, Tommy Tiernan as Sean Og, John Morton as Stumpy Woodcutter, and Jon Kenny as Stringy Woodcutter. Nora Twomey, Oliver McGrath, Niamh Moyles, and Sofia Coulais have also been cast in the film.

Wolfwalkers is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, and was produced by Cartoon Saloon, Dentsu Entertainment USA, Melusine Productions, and V & P Media. The film is an original concept from Moore and Stewart, and uses a unique 2D animation style combining woodblock aesthetics and expressive design.

The film is expected to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12th, and will be released theatrically and on Apple TV+ later this year.

