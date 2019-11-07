Apple TV+ Renews Three Original Shows for Second Seasons

Last week, Apple debuted its streaming service, Apple TV+, with a a few original shows. There were a couple of children’s programs on the opening day roster, as well as a new documentary, but most of the conversation surrounding the service has focused on four main live-action shows. Dickinson, The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind were the highly-touted Day 1 projects on Apple TV+ and it sounds like the company is more than happy with their performance over the first week. All four shows have been renewed for second seasons.

The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, had been renewed for Season 2 several months ago. On Thursday, Apple announced that the other three original series will be joining The Morning Show for a sophomore outing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to Apple say that “millions” of viewers tuned in to watch the new shows over the course of launch weekend. The sources also say that Apple is “thrilled” with the performance of the new programs.

Apple TV+ has two more shows joining its roster over the course of the next month. M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant arrives at the end of November, while Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul, will launch in December.

You can check out the official synopses for the four renewed Apple TV+ shows below.

“See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.”

“The Morning Show, a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.”

“Dickinson, a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.”

“For All Mankind, a new series from Ronald D. Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.”

