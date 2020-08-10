Wonder Woman 1984 Star Kristen Wiig Was Forbidden From Taking Pictures of Her Cheetah Costume

✖

Of all of the questions surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, the film's take on Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah has been a bit of an enigma for fans. The iconic DC villain is set to be portrayed by Kristen Wiig, and a lot of speculation has surrounded her "final" costume in the film. While Cheetah's aesthetic has been teased in some of the film's promotional material, we have yet to see her costume in action -- and it sounds like that secrecy extended to the film's set. In a recent interview with InStyle, Wiig revealed that she wasn't able to take a picture in her costume, but hinted that there will be "different evolutions" of the character.

"No, we weren’t allowed to take any pictures," Wiig explained. "This was lockdown. They have it somewhere, and you will see it. But there are different evolutions to my character. I will leave you with that."

According to Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984's secrecy also extended to the film's audition process, but ultimately culminated in a dream experience for the actress.

"I’m a superhero nerd, so this is my dream. I’ve always wanted to have superpowers," Wiig revealed. "My agent called and said, “Patty Jenkins wants to talk to you. She won’t say what it’s about, but she’s directing another Wonder Woman movie.” It was all very secretive. I went out to London to test for it, which was one of the most nerve-racking things of my life. After that, Patty and I met for a drink and really hit it off. I didn’t hear anything for a while when I got home, so I flipped out when I got the part. I never thought I’d get the chance to be in one of those movies — I’m in my 40s, and I’m not known for being this type of actor. I would look around the set and think, 'I can’t believe I’m in this.'"

"We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but I've also been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time," Jenkins explained during a convention appearance late last year. "So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana's friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams."

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on October 2nd.

