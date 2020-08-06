Wonder Woman 1984 Costume Designer On Cheetah's Design and Transformation

✖

The Cheetah has alwys been one of Wonder Woman's most persistent and powerful villains, but her appearanc in Wonder Woman 1984 is shrouded in mystery. What kind of transformation will she make in the course of the film? Will it be literal or just spiritual? These questions come up basically because every image fans have seen so far from the movie has featured Cheetah not as a demented, antropomorphic big cat but as Kristen Wiig. The popular theory is that Wiig's mousy academic finds herself transformed throughout the course of the movie, eventually becoming the character comic fans expect, but when we spoke with costume designer Lindy Hemming, she wasn't saying.

During a recent interview, set up thanks to the help of the good folks at Sweet Tarts Golden Ropes, who have a promotional tie-in with the film, ComicBook.com asked Hemming about designing the character. She said she couldn't talk about story, but that the changes in Cheetah -- as well as most other wardrobe -- is driven by an understanding of character.

"How you tackle everything doing a superhero film to me, is you investigate the characters as much as you can find, the same way the characters are trying to find the character inside this thing, whatever suit it is," Hemming told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "Patty [Jenkins] is really into all the character work, and so you approach the journey...I’m not going to talk about what happens to her, but the journey that the character makes is approached through their character. So we’re looking to build, build, all the time so that you feel you know more about the person she turns into, than you would have if it was just a transformation into something."

