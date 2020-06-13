Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Shocked By Delay

Wonder Woman 1984 fans are grappling with the fact that the film has been delayed until October 2. The change comes after Warner Bros. announced that Tenet would be moving back to July 31 from next week’s release date. There was some slight optimism that movies would be able to make an early return this summer. But, today's news tosses some doubt upon the murmurs of a quick recovery after the coronavirus pandemic. The studios are still hopeful that the fall could hold some wins. But, that will have to wait until deep in the year and it remains unclear what will occupy the summer months now. Theaters were looking forward to opening across the country in the coming weeks and now viewers might be asking what they’re going to watch in the movie houses with all of these films being moved.

The film’s official account wrote, “Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020.”

“The reality is I don’t think we’re going to be able to get into a full-on rhythm again of product cycles and all that we had prior to COVID-19 until 2022,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi explained to Wall Street analysts. “That’s more production-related than our operation-related because as studios have had to adapt to not being able to do filming and do post-production, they’ve had to move their schedules. Therefore, we’re going to adapt as well.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020. ✨ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/OvW9AAa7gT — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) June 12, 2020

Patty Jenkins talked about what drew her to the film early in the year. She told Total Film that WW84 is a “totally different movie” when compared to Wonder Woman.

"It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both [villains]. It wasn't that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often," Jenkins said. "You all go on the journey together. The movie and the characters all go on a journey together. It did not at all come from, 'We've got to have Steve back.' I was so pleased when I thought of the story idea, and then intrinsic to that story was Steve coming back, because we love Chris. But it just came naturally."

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters October 2.

How did you react to the news? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses below: