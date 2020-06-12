Christopher Nolan's Tenet Delayed by Warner Bros.

✖

Tenet has been delayed. Due to the fluid situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic and increased social distancing standards, Warner Brothers has delayed the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan feature to July 31st from its current date in mid-July. Instead, the studio will push Nolan's Inception back into theaters for a re-release on July 17th while Tenet will debut two weeks later.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” studio chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

After the teaser for the film first surfaced, many fans of Nolan's previous works instantly compared it to Inception, some even suggesting it could be a secret sequel. According to movie lead John David Washington, that's simply not the case. Rather, the actor says, the movies are in-laws, if anything.

“I’d say [Tenet] is an in-law to Inception,” Washington previously explained. “They’re related by marriage. They get together for Thanksgivings, family barbecues, like that kind of thing. Other than that, one lives in Europe, the other one lives in Compton.”

As for the movie's content, Washington echoed the sentiment Kenneth Branagh had in regards to the movie's complex script. While Branagh said it's the most complex script he ever read, Washington said Nolan was sure to answer any and all questions the movie's cast had.

"Every day I had questions for [Nolan]. But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently," Washington said in a recent interview. "It was important that the actors could track the story correctly so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely [laughs]."

"Really, it's interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I'm surprised [Nolan] was willing to reveal [in the second trailer]," he added. "And I love that he did."

Tenet is now set for release on July 31st.

