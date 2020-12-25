Wonder Woman 1984 Director Addresses Streaming Vs. Theatrical Release

✖

In just seventeen days you'll not only be able to go out to a movie theater and watch Wonder Woman 1984, but you can even stay at home and watch it on your television, laptop, or iPad as it debuts on HBO Max on the same date. The DC sequel has been one of many films stuck in the unenviable position of having to delay its original release date and then delay it again, and delay it again, and delay it again. Now with its Christmas Day release all set in motion, the cast and crew are doing press for the release and director Patty Jenkins opened up in a new interview about her reaction to learning the HBO Max strategy, which she perhaps wasn't keen on at first.

"If you had told me a year ago that we would ever go straight to streaming in any way, shape or form, I would have flipped out," Jenkins said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special hosted by SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. "Like I'm not for that plan in general, I'm very pro theatrical release and I will be that again, as soon as this is over; however, this is such a crazy year. All of us are trying to figure out with our lives, how to do everything the best we can. And so I kept saying there is no good option. Like when we would talk about it, there was no good option. Wait until when? And then every movie in the world tries to come out at the same time. There was no good option."

She added, "I literally gasped a little bit when the pitch for this idea was said, because I was like, ‘Oh, the idea of it going into people's homes on Christmas day.’ And even I am thirsty to see the tone of it now, like I just want to escape. I want to watch a movie that just takes me away a little bit. Something about (the plan) felt so, right. That I just was like that's actually pretty incredible to get to share the holiday season and in this moment to just try to reach people however they can see it. I'm so grateful. I make films because of communion with audiences. That's the point and this is it on such a heightened level."

Jenkins went on to emphasize her excitement for fans to get to see the movie, but noted "I do beg them pick the biggest screen they can find, please!" You heard her folks, park yourself in front of the big TV for this one!

