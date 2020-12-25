Wonder Woman 1984: First Reactions Hit the Internet
Wonder Woman 1984 has had quite the journey to release, but now fans will finally get to see one of the most anticipated films in DC's lineup later this month The film was supposed to release earlier this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was pushed back to later in the year. After another move, the film finally landed on Christmas, but then Warner Bros. shocked everyone when they announced it would also release on HBO Max for the first month, and now those who have been lucky enough to see the film are sharing their first reactions on social media.
ComicBook's own Brandon Davis was one such lucky viewer, and here's what he had to say about the film, though you can read his full thoughts right here.
I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained.
Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020
Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.
Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.
Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.

Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84
We've included even more reactions to the anticipated sequel starting on the next slide, and it sounds like people are liking the film's 80s flourishes, big action, and uplifting tone.
You can check out the official description for Wonder Woman 1984 below.
"In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."
Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know in the comments!
Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend's Eric Eisenberg had nothing but amazing things to say.
Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984
Nuke The Fridge
Meanwhile Nuke The Fridge loved it so much they cried.
I saw #WonderWoman1984 and OMG, I cried! It's spectacular! Empowering to both men and women. WOW!
DC World
DC World calls it a masterpiece.
Yesterday I saw the New
Wonder Woman 1984 movie on the BIG screen thanks to @WarnerBrosUK
And here is my reaction!!
"A DC Movie Masterpiece and a Stunning but powerful Film"
Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas from December 16th UK
More to come..soon#WonderWoman1984 #ww84 pic.twitter.com/WeiJr5pfLb— DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) December 5, 2020
Erik Davis
Fandango's Erik Davis called it an absolute blast.
I'm so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it's stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.
Amy Ratcliffe
Ratcliffe calls the film uplifting and just what she needed.
I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and... honestly it's just what I needed. What we all need. It's uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84
Jenna Busch
Busch said that Jenkins and Gadot knocked it out of the park!
Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes ...I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm
Terri Schwartz
Schwartz said she adored it and the film is her favorite of DC's modern movies.
I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg— Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020
"I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince."