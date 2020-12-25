Wonder Woman 1984: First Reactions Hit the Internet

Wonder Woman 1984 has had quite the journey to release, but now fans will finally get to see one of the most anticipated films in DC's lineup later this month The film was supposed to release earlier this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was pushed back to later in the year. After another move, the film finally landed on Christmas, but then Warner Bros. shocked everyone when they announced it would also release on HBO Max for the first month, and now those who have been lucky enough to see the film are sharing their first reactions on social media.

ComicBook's own Brandon Davis was one such lucky viewer, and here's what he had to say about the film, though you can read his full thoughts right here.

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me. Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain. Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

We've included even more reactions to the anticipated sequel starting on the next slide, and it sounds like people are liking the film's 80s flourishes, big action, and uplifting tone.

You can check out the official description for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

"In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

