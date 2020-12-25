Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Explains How 2020 Would Have Changed the Film

✖

With less than three weeks until Wonder Woman 1984 finally premieres in theaters and on HBO Max, anticipation for the return of Diana Prince to the DC Universe is at an all time high. Warner Bros. is finally opening the floodgates on the movie, giving ComicBook.com a chance to catch up with both actor Gal Gadot and filmmaker Patty Jenkins and discuss the sequel. And while the film was originally supposed to release last year, it underwent a lot of changes because of the debacle we like to call 2020.

Jenkins explained that no one is immune to the hardships of this year. And looking at her new film through the lens of 2020, the director has some new insight about the importance of Wonder Woman 1984.

"You know, the only thing that we got to do in 1984 was talk about it and scream. I think we’re in a more nuanced time now, and we are starting to be aware of the mistakes that we’ve made," explained Jenkins. "What was different about then was, we were whole-hog caught up in the dream with no accountability, and nobody talking about how unfair the world was as much. Of course, it was unfair and unfair things were happening but there was this belief that American success would go on forever. So, the idea of getting to talk about it in those extremes, and now we’re in this confusing place of having to pay the price for the way we’ve been living and the things we’ve been ignoring, is interesting."

Jenkins added, "And so, I loved getting to do it, and it very much felt like we were getting to talk about it now. And my favorite thing about Wonder Woman is that we have a superhero book that stands for love and teaching love to mankind. That’s why I feel like I could make 700 of these movies. There’s nothing about this, that’s like, ‘I’m sick of that!’ That’s like life’s journey for all of us, learning how to be more loving and better people. So, it’s like having a metaphor to talk about the challenges that we all face. Trying to be better people is wild and wonderful."

It won't be long before everyone can compare the glamor of the '80s to the drab times of the '20s, as Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere in theaters and debut on HBO Max on December 25th.