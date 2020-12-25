Wonder Woman 1984: Zack Snyder Submits Watch Party Question to Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

✖

Zack Snyder decided to ask a Wonder Woman 1984 question during tonight’s big watch party on Twitter. Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot were along for the ride on social media as fans asked questions about this weekend’s huge release. Wonder Woman 1984 began streaming on Christmas morning and the reactions has been pouring in non-stop all over social media. Fans took today as another opportunity to drill into the film and ask about specific sequences during the feature. The director and her star are doing their best to give some behind the scenes information. The Batman v. Superman director wanted to know how they went about designing all that amazing lasso content in the film. Gadot is making that her signature in WW84, and it would be easy to imagine that she and Jenkins had to talk a lot about what the weapon would look like this time around.

“Hi Patty! A quick question. One of my favorite parts of Wonder Woman 1984 is the amazing action sequences, where Wonder Woman uses her lasso as her main weapon. Sorry. What I just did… it’s much better [in the film] So, my question is, how did you develop all those cool techniques? What kind of R&D do you have to do to figure out how she would use her lasso in combat? So, that was my question. You guys are doing awesome. Congratulations on the movie, it’s amazing.”

On Twitter, the movie’s official account told fans how to participate, ”Watch Wonder Woman 1984 live with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins at the virtual #WW84WatchParty on Sat., Dec. 26 at 3PM PT ⚔️ Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and streaming exclusively on #HBOMax, for 31 days from its theatrical release… Want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, this Tweet for an invite to join the official #WW84WatchParty on December 26 at 3pm PT/6 pm ET, exclusively on Twitter."

The New York Times asked Jenkins if she would be returning for a third Wonder Woman film after her upcoming Star Wars film.

"We'll see what happens. I really don't know," she explained. "I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

