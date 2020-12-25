Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Participating in Watch Party

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 finally dropped on HBO Max yesterday, and if you're reading this, chances are you spent part of your Christmas Day watching the flick. Well, if you're in the mood to watch it again already, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana Prince) and director Patty Jenkins are taking part in a live stream on Twitter. The event is happening today, December 26th, at 6 PM EST.

"Watch Wonder Woman 1984 live with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins at the virtual #WW84WatchParty on Sat., Dec. 26 at 3PM PT ⚔️ Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and streaming exclusively on #HBOMax, for 31 days from its theatrical release," Twitter wrote. You can follow along here. "Want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins," HBO Max asked. "❤️ this Tweet for an invite to join the official #WW84WatchParty on December 26 at 3pm PT/6 pm ET, exclusively on Twitter." You can view that post below:

Want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins? ❤️ this Tweet for an invite to join the official #WW84WatchParty on December 26 at 3pm PT/6 pm ET, exclusively on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/hOokwO3HzG — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 24, 2020

The reviews for Wonder Woman 1984 have been mixed, which falls in line with ComicBook.com's official review. Our review puts the sequel slightly behind the first Wonder Woman film, with some elements exceeding its predecessor but pacing and length holding it back.

Recently, Gadot commented on whether or not there will be a third Wonder Woman movie. When asked, Gadot told Variety, "We have no idea. You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see." Gadot added that a third movie would be "nice closure."

"We'll see what happens. I really don't know," director Patty Jenkins told The New York Times when asked if a third Wonder Woman might follow Rogue Squadron, her Star Wars feature film just announced at Disney-owned Lucasfilm. "I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

Will you be watching Wonder Woman 1984 along with Gadot and Jenkins on Twitter? Tell us in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in select theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.