Wonder Woman 1984 Gets a Psychedelic New Magazine Cover

Even though Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed from its June released date, the marketing push for the film hasn't been altered and another new magazine cover for the sequel has been revealed! SFX Magazine is the latest publication to feature Gal Gadot and her heroic return as the title character. Check out the full cover below and look for the full issue to be released next week. Wonder Woman 1984 was previously delayed from its June 5 release date due to the ongoing coronavirus, Warner Bros. has now scheduled the film to be released on August 14.

Though Warner Bros. delayed the film and are banking on theaters being re-opened in time for an August debut, not everyone is confident that will happen. Wonder Woman and Justice League star Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Amazon queen Hippolyta in Wonder Woman 1984, is skeptical that the film will make its new release date.

"I don't know about the August deadline there. We can all cross fingers and I sure hope so," Nielsen admitted to ABC News about the film. "The invention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well, we're all waiting to get started on our next projects, so having access to either a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all."

Here’s an exclusive look at #WonderWoman1984 on the cover of this month’s issue of @SFXmagazine, available to buy from May 20 pic.twitter.com/hwqaWoptjR — Wonder Woman UK (@wonderwomanuk) May 14, 2020

"When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14," Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement when the new release date was announced. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

Warner Bros. has not yet rescheduled Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan's Tenet, set for July 17. Disney pushed upcoming Pixar feature Soul from June 19 to Nov. 20 after rescheduling Marvel Studios' Black Widow, shifting the superhero flick from May 1 to Nov. 6, and set its live-action Mulan for July 24 after planning to open March 27.

Wonder Woman 1984 has officially earned a PG-13 rating due to "sequences of action and violence" and is set to arrive (for now) this August.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.