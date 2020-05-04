Wonder Woman 1984 Photo Shows Cheetah and Diana in a Standoff

✖

Warner Bros. has released a new photo from its next DC Comics film, Wonder Woman 1984. The photo shows Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) caught in a tug-of-war with Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) over Wonder Woman's golden lasso of truth. Cheetah, a.k.a. Barbara Minerva starts off the film as Diana's friend. Director Patty Jenkins has explained how she goes from friend to foe during the movie, ultimately teaming up with the film's other villain, Maxwell Lord. "What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana," Jenkins says. "She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years."

Warner Bros. announced in March that it pushed back the theatrical release of Wonder Woman 1984 from June until August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead," Gadot said on social media following the date change announcement. "Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."

Gadot's comments echoed those made by Jenkins at the time. "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

“When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement when the studio announced the delay.

What do you think of this new Wonder Woman 1984 photos? Let us know in the comments. Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on August 14th. Other upcoming DC Comics films include The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, The Batman on October 1, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, The Flash on June 3, 2022, Shazam! 2 on November 4, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

