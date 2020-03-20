Wonder Woman 1984 Will See Theatrical Release by Warner Bros Studios Despite Streaming Reports

Major studios are currently scrambling to figure out a plan for all of their latest and upcoming blockbuster titles, as the coronavirus pandemic has removed movie theaters from the situation. Amidst all of the delayed release dates and moves to streaming, a report surfaced on Friday afternoon that suggested Warner Bros. was considering releasing Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017's highly-successful Wonder Woman, on digital platforms rather than in theaters. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like those conversations went anywhere, because the studio still plans on releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen. It's a matter of when, not if.

ComicBook.com reached out to Warner Bros. after the initial report and the studio has confirmed that a theatrical release is absolutely the plan for Wonder Woman 1984. At this point, Wonder Woman 1984 is still slated to hit theaters on June 5th, but there's no guarantee it will stay there given the current circumstances. Movie theaters don't have any sort of firm date to reopen, so all upcoming movies are still subject to delay.

Even if Wonder Woman 1984 is eventually pushed back, which seems like a realistic possibility, it will be given a full theatrical release. That's good news for all of the fans who have been waiting three years to see Gal Gadot's iconic hero on the big screen once again. Hopefully that release will happen sooner rather than later, but that all depends on the spreading pandemic.

Moving a tentpole film like Wonder Woman 1984 to a digital release would be absolutely unprecedented, even in such a unique situation. With the exception of Trolls World Tour, every movie being released on streaming services or on-demand has already been released in theaters, even if only for one week. The original Wonder Woman made over $800 million at the global box office in 2017. Warner Bros. isn't about to pass up that kind of theatrical return on the sequel.

Plus, it's a really big movie, designed to be seen on a really big screen.

When do you think Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters? Let us know in the comments!

