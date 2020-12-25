Wonder Woman 1984 IMAX Poster Released, Tickets Now on Sale

✖

While many fans were excited at the announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 would be available to stream on HBO Max beginning on December 25th, the film is still landing in theaters that are in operation, with tickets at some of those theaters now being on sale. With select IMAX theaters showing the film later this month, an all-new Wonder Woman 1984 poster has been revealed, featuring Diana and her golden armor. You can head to the official IMAX website to see participating theaters and see the all-new poster below. Wonder Woman 1984 will be in select theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th.

The film was previously slated to land in theaters earlier this year, though the coronavirus pandemic saw the film earn a number of release date delays. As some fans will surely be disappointed that they might not be able to see the film on the big screen, being able to see the film at all is still something to look forward to.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Fans aren't the only ones excited for the film finally being released, with star Gal Gadot sharing her excitement at unveiling the adventure when the film's HBO Max plans were confirmed.

"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come," Gadot's shared earlier this month. "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So... you can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBO Max from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

The original plans for the film were for it to be released late last year, only to then be pushed to June of this year, with theater closures this past March starting a chain reaction of all major movies earning release date delays.

See Wonder Woman 1984 in select theaters, IMAX, and on HBO Max on December 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!