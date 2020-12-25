Wonder Woman 1984 Is the Lowest-Rated DCEU Movie on IMDb

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is now the lowest-rated DC Extended Universe entry on IMDb after overtaking Suicide Squad as the franchise's worst-received installment on the user-voted platform. As determined by aggregate ratings on IMDb, which publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages, WW84 ranks last in the nine-movie universe with a 5.7 score from 65,000+ votes cast. User scores continue to come in, and the IMDb weighted average is updated multiple times per day. The score comes after WW84 over release weekend lost its Certified Fresh distinction on Rotten Tomatoes and received a B+ CinemaScore from opening night audiences.

On IMDb, the first Wonder Woman is the highest-rated DCEU movie with a 7.4 score from 549,000+ votes. Taking second is the Zack Snyder-directed DCEU starter Man of Steel (7.0, 686K+ votes), followed by Shazam! (7.0, 250K+ votes) and Aquaman (6.9, 365K+ votes).

As of December 28, WW84 is the only DCEU-set movie to fall beneath a 6.0 rating on IMDb. It's below Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (6.4, 620K+ votes), the Justice League theatrical version (6.3, 380K+ votes), Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (6.1, 158K+ votes), and Suicide Squad (6.0, 596K+ votes).

WW84 fares better on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a still-fresh 65% approval from critics. That score ties it with Aquaman, making the Patty Jenkins-directed WW84 the second DCEU movie to earn a fresh score without being Certified Fresh. On Rotten Tomatoes, WW84 has 73% approval from verified audiences, the sixth-best for the DCEU; its predecessor holds a franchise high of 84%.

On CinemaScore, the B+ rating matches the opening night reception from Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey. Other superhero movies to receive a B+ score from audiences include Spider-Man 3, Superman Returns, Thor, Venom, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, and last year's mega-hit Joker.

Jenkins and star Gal Gadot will reunite for Wonder Woman 3, which Warner Bros. studio chief Toby Emmerich says will fulfill plans for "the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty," Emmerich said.

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.