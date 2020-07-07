Wonder Woman 1984 Reveals New Look At Amazon Olympics

✖

Few sequels are as anticipated as Wonder Woman 1984, and while we still have to wait a bit to see it in theaters due to delays related to the coronavirus pandemic, we do have a new image from the film to take a look at. Empire released a new image from the film, which takes us back to the island of Themyscira and shows us a young Diana competing in the Amazon Olympics. The event is an important one in young Diana's life, and director Patty Jenkins is excited that she gets to use it to spotlight all the things she loved setting up about the Amazons in the original film, and you can check out the new image below.

“What I love about the Amazon Olympics is everything that we got to really celebrate in the first movie,” filmmaker Patty Jenkins told Empire. “Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve been training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets. So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

This might be the only glimpse of Themyscira in the new film, but who knows, maybe we'll get to go back and see what the rest of the Amazons are up to before the credits roll.

(Photo: Empire)

Jenkins was also asked about the third movie, but she's just focusing on 1984 at the moment.

“You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell,” Jenkins said. “That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.”

You can find the official description for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

"Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta."

Wonder Woman hits theaters on October 2nd.

