Wonder Woman 1984: New Statue Showcases Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Costume

Fans got the latest look at Wonder Woman 1984 on Saturday, when the film's cast and crew debuted a brand-new trailer as part of the DC FanDome virtual convention. The footage let fans know what to expect from the highly-anticipated sequel, including the proper unveiling of Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah. Everyone finally got a chance to see what Wiig's full Cheetah get-up looks like, and it's definitely broken the Internet in the time since. Now, a new piece of merchandise for WW84 is providing fans with an even better look at how Cheetah will appear in the film. Iron Studios recently debuted their Cheetah BDS Art Scale 1/10 statue, which showcases Barbara in a leaping action pose.

"With her sharp claws, the ferocious feline villain leaps with her superhuman speed to attack her powerful amazon rival," the statue's description reads. "With this scenario, Iron Studios proudly presents “Cheetah BDS Art Scale 1/10 – WW84”, a statue inspired by the movie version of iconic villain, antagonist of Wonder Woman in the movie WW84, played by actress Kristen Wiig. Different women used Cheetah’s identity in the comics, but the main Cheetah that comes to life in theaters is Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, created by Len Wein and George Pérez in 1987. Barbara is an antiques expert delighted to meet Wonder Woman, which in a mystical way is possessed by the powers of the Goddess of the Hunt, transforming itself into Cheetah, a female humanoid creature with the characteristics of the fastest cat on Earth, with super strength and agile reflexes. In the comics, Cheetah is obsessed with Diana’s bond of truth."

The statue is currently available to pre-order for $129.99, and is expected to be released in March of 2021. It showcases Cheetah's mostly-practical effects in a pretty epic way.

"I did not really know so much about Cheetah," Wiig said in an interview earlier this year. "Before I even talked to Patty [Jenkins], there was an idea that maybe it might be about being a villain for the movie, so I went online and looked at all the villains of Wonder Woman to try to figure out which one, because I was so excited. And I was really, really happy to find out it was her. I've never really played someone who walks into the room and owns it — especially when she starts out so insecure and self-deprecating. We didn't want to see Barbara in Cheetah, and I didn't want to see Kristen in Cheetah, either."

Keep scrolling to get a look at Iron Studios' Cheetah statue, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!