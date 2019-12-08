Wonder Woman 1984: “A Lot of” Cheetah Is Practical Effects

Wonder Woman 1984 is the talk of the day so far after Warner Bros dropped the trailer earlier. More details are being released around the movie, including how the villain Cheetah will come to life on screen. In an interview at CCXP, Director Patty Jenkins described the method of blending practical effects and computer effects. She said, “We tried to do as much as we could practically, and we pulled off most it.” Most large-scale action movies of this type usually make use of both practical and digital effects. Things get a bit hairier when dealing with a villain that resembles the actor who is bringing them to life. In this case, that would be Kristen Wiig. It is a delicate balance between being convincing and ending up with something that looks like that Cats trailer that had the Internet in shambles when it debuted. Still, the initial reactions to the trailer seem to indicate that fans are more than pleased with the look of the film right now.

Gal Gadot is already on the record about how moved she was by the first cut of the film. She felt like the experience of watching the sequel was way different than how the usual theater experience feels. Gadot said, “For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you, and I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

The star has referenced how the sequel tells a story that can stand on it own without audiences being huge fans of 2017’s Wonder Woman. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” the actress said during San Diego Comic-Con’s panel for the film. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Wonder Woman 1984 sees Gadot return as Wonder Woman. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020. Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.